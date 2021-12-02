ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can State Afford to Cut Taxes? And Higher Ed is Propaganda

By Chris Powell
ctexaminer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe it’s just a coincidence, but with his re-election campaign coming up, Governor Lamont says Connecticut may be able to afford some tax cuts, or at least a revival of a property tax credit against state income tax obligations. Some fellow Democrats in the General Assembly are receptive to the...

New Haven Register

Opinion: Can CT really afford tax cuts?

Maybe it’s just a coincidence, but with his re-election campaign coming up, Gov. Lamont says Connecticut may be able to afford some tax cuts, or at least a revival of a property-tax credit against state income tax obligations. Some fellow Democrats in the General Assembly are receptive to the idea.
