Many people have the goal of retiring wealthy. Choosing the right stocks can make you rich, but that requires skill. Here's an easier way to hit your financial objectives. Does a $1 million nest egg sound nice for retirement? If it does, you're in good company. The reality is that many of your living costs might rise as you age, and it helps to kick off your senior years with a sizable nest egg.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO