Bradley women's basketball star continues assault on the record books

By Dave Eminian, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBqTs_0dC2koPv00

PEORIA — Gabi Haack continues to solidify her place in the Bradley women's basketball record books.

The fifth-year senior became the all-time career scorer in points during BU's win over Wisconsin at Renaissance Coliseum last month, and now has an ongoing record 1,732 career points.

But her name is filling up the BU book and even nationally.

The inside story: Inside the talent and drive of Bradley's Gabi Haack

So far, Haack is:

• first all-time in Missouri Valley women's basketball with 302 career 3-pointers. That puts her with Kyle Korver (Creighton, 371 3-pointers made,1999-03) and Shane Hawkins (Southern Illinois, 314, 1994-98) as the only student-athletes in Valley history to make at least 300 3-point field goals.

• the only active women's basketball player — and just the ninth NCAA Division I women's basketball player in the 36-year history of the 3-point line — to make 300 treys and 300 free throws, while also grabbing 700 rebounds. Haack has 362 career free throws and 739 career rebounds. The others are: Sabriana Ionescu (Oregon 2016-20), Courteny Woods (Northern Illinois 2015-20), Tori Jankoska (Michigan 2013-17), Brittany Chambers (Kansas State 2010-13), Maya Moore (UConn 2007-11), Lauren Proschaska (Bowling Green 2007-11), Cornelia Gayden (LSU 1991-95) and Kathy Halligan (Creighton 1988-92).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtN8b_0dC2koPv00

• the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball active scoring leader.

• the eighth-leading scorer in Bradley basketball history — men's and women's programs — trailing Joe Allen's 1,763 points just ahead in seventh.

Opener: A ring and banner ceremony, followed by a big victory for Bradley women's basketball

• first all-time in 3-pointers made for both Bradley men's and women's programs.

• first all-time in career free throws for a Bradley women's basketball player.

• first in Bradley women's history with 114 games started — all consecutively.

She has played 124 games, second-most in BU women's program history. Her next game — which will be Saturday at North Dakota — will tie the record held by MacKenzie Westcott (2008-12).

• first in Bradley women's history with 3,980 minutes played.

'Bamboom!': How a bamboo tree and Bradley women's basketball hope to grow together

Bravely Speaking

The Bradley women's basketball game versus Tulsa at 11 a.m. Wednesday, designated as the annual "Field Trip Game" for area school kids, was canceled due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results reported within Tulsa's Tier 1 personnel. Bradley is evaluating opportunities to make up the game. ... The Bradley women head off at 3-2 for North Dakota State on Saturday, where they open an eight-game road trip. That swing includes a trip to the Tulane Classic in New Orleans, and concludes with the first three Missouri Valley Conference games at Illinois State, Evansville and Indiana State.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley women's basketball star continues assault on the record books

