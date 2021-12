JTOWER and NTT DOCOMO jointly announced that they have decided to form a capital and business alliance with the aim of strengthening collaboration in the use of Infra-Sharing. DOCOMO plans to acquire part of JTOWER shares held by NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION and become a shareholder with 2.5% voting rights in the future.DOCOMO started using the JTOWER's Infra-Sharing solution (IBS(1)) for its 4G network in 2016 and has expanded the use of the solution nationwide.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO