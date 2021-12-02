ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Annie Live!' Cast: All the Stars Appearing in the NBC Musical Special

By Jamie Burton
 3 days ago
The latest adaptation of the stage musical airs on Thursday, December 2 on NBC. "Annie Live" features a star-studded cast alongside some newcomers...

Related
enstarz.com

Vanessa Hudgens said THIS to 'Annie Live!' Cast

Grease: Live alum Vanessa Hudgens has given tips for Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, Nicole Scherzinger, and little orphan Annie herself, Celina Smith, just days before the all-star cast takes the stage on Dec. 2. "I feel like the musical theater community is a community...
CinemaBlend

The Voice’s Wendy Moten Reveals Injuries After Fall On Live TV

Spoilers ahead for the November 29 episode of The Voice. Wendy Moten gave viewers a scare on The Voice last week when she tripped over a speaker and fell following a live performance with Blake Shelton’s team and had to be helped off the stage. And while she appeared with host Carson Daly shortly after to report that she was “a little bruised,” but okay, she has now revealed the extent of her injuries, and it’s a bit more significant than we originally thought.
UPI News

Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC's 'Annie Live!'

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Andrea McArdle -- who played the titular orphan in the original 1977 Broadway production of Annie -- has dropped out of NBC's upcoming live broadcast of the musical. The actress was slated to play former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in the TV special. "I am saddened...
Popculture

Netflix Sitcom Canceled, But Fans Will Get 1 More Season

Netflix series Family Reunion will be coming to an end soon. However, before the show does end, Netflix will produce one final season of the series. In October, TV Line reported that Netflix formally renewed Family Reunion for Season 3, which will also serve as the final season. Season 3...
TVLine

Annie Live!: Grade NBC's Latest Musical

NBC this Thursday night added to its repertoire Annie Live! Did you love it like tomorrow (which, I hear, is always a day away)? Annie Live! starred 12-year-old Celina Smith, of Atlanta, as the titular orphan, while Harry Connick Jr. (Will & Grace) in a novelty-store bald cap played Daddy Warbucks and Taraji P. Henson (Empire) filled Miss Hannigan’s sensible shoes. Rounding out the main ensemble were singer Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, plus Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess and Smash‘s Megan Hilty (stepping in for a COVID-positive Jane Krakowski) as Rooster and Lily/”Ralph and Shirley Mudge.” Sandy was played by… a dog named...
Cinema Blend

Annie Live Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

NBC has been producing these live musicals for years now, with The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live being just two of them. Now, for this years' new star-studded musical, NBC is bringing a classic Broadway character right to our homes through the wonderful Annie Live!, the story of a little orphan who is suddenly thrown into a completely different world.
Primetimer

With Annie Live!, "hate-watching" NBC's live TV musicals has evolved into "begrudging appreciation-watching"

Annie Live! was a likable reprieve from current hard times -- it felt like the best sort of community theater: "The show’s staging allowed songcraft and showmanship to be the stars; numbers played out against minimalist backdrops, and the live audience was largely heard in eruptive applause but seen only in shadow," says Daniel D'Addario. "The scant amount of stage dressing — an American-flag scrim for Annie’s meeting with Franklin Roosevelt, a bouquet on an end table and a staircase to evoke the grandeur of Daddy Warbucks’ home — seemed intended to rhyme with the show’s message of scrappy resilience and high-spirited hope. Even as viewers surely understood they were watching a broadcast bolstered by the resources of NBC, it was possible to believe that this was something like the best sort of community theater. Which means that certain flaws could get written off by the viewer somewhat easily. Before moving on to the full-throated praise, it’s worth noting that, say, Harry Connick Jr.’s iffy styling in a surrealistic bald cap pulled focus, and was best explained away as an occupational hazard of trying to make a star ready to play the role of a famous cueball. Connick’s occasionally being a beat behind on lines suggested, to the charitably inclined viewer, just how far the cast in general had come in order to bring this production to air at all. It feels unsporting, after all, to pick on a production that seemed so resolutely determined to entertain — and one whose key flaws may be inherent in the source material, a show one loves, if one does, because of its flaws as much as despite them."
tvinsider.com

‘Annie Live!,’ Alec Baldwin Speaks, Drag Queens Sing and Steal Christmas, a ‘Ghosts’ Superfan

The live TV musical returns with NBC’s starry new Annie adaptation. ABC’s George Stephanopoulos lands a headline-making interview with Alec Baldwin about the accidental fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust. Drag queens are the rage in a new singing competition and a campy Christmas movie. CBS’ Ghosts welcomes a superfan of Jazz Age chanteuse Alberta.
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Philemon Chambers on Starring as First Black Actor in an LGBTQ Christmas Rom-Com

It didn’t unfold at a counter at Schwab’s Pharmacy, but Philemon Chambers has a seemingly-out-of-nowhere discovery story, too. Chambers (his first name is pronounced “phil-LEE-mun”), 27, had been struggling to make it as an actor since 13, with only a few small roles on TV series like Criminal Minds and All Rise on his résumé. But in late 2020, after surviving a nasty bout of COVID-19, Chambers stumbled upon an opportunity to audition for a Netflix Christmas movie called Single All the Way. “Two weeks after I got better from COVID, that’s when the audition came,” he says. “And I remember having this...
Variety

Masks, Vax Cards and an Army of Orphans: Behind the Scenes of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Dress Rehearsal

For audience members checking in at the final dress rehearsal of NBC’s “Annie Live!” on Dec. 1, there was an additional stop along the usual security gauntlet. Between the airport-style metal detectors and the YONDR phone sequestration, everyone was required to show ID and proof of vaccination and was given a color-coordinated mask to wear throughout the show. Producing a live musical for television is always a massively intricate endeavor, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic added yet another layer of complexity. Every time the army of black-clad crew members swarmed the stage during the rehearsal’s commercial breaks, their masks were a...
Deadline

‘TNF’s Cowboys-Saints Game Snags Spotlight From ‘Annie Live!’ And Alec Baldwin Special, Leads Thursday

Thursday was a busy one as broadcast primetime offerings ranged from the usual sitcoms on CBS and dramas on CW to Annie Live! on NBC, football on Fox and Alec Baldwin’s dramatic Rust tell-all on ABC. Of the offerings, however, Fox’s coverage of Thursday Night Football‘s Dallas Cowboys-New Orleans Saints game took the spotlight. The latest  showdown (2.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 11.27 million viewes) saw the Cowboys win 27-17 and earn top numbers in both the demo and viewership, per Nielsen fast affiliates. While TNF typically dominates Thursday, competition was stiffer than usual with Annie Live! going head-to-head...
Vulture

Celina Smith and Baldy Connick Jr. Sang Together At Last in an Annie Live! Preview

It’s still not tomorrow, but Annie Live! is coming soon. Celina Smith and a very bald (!!!) Harry Connick Jr. pulled up to the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25 to kick the day off with a preview of the upcoming live TV musical. Stepping out of a car dressed as orphan Annie and her benefactor Daddy Warbucks, they performed a lively rendition of “I Don’t Need Anything But You.” After the duet, Connick Jr. and the dancers who had been spinning around in the background cleared the street to let 12-year-old Smith have her main character moment and sing “Tomorrow.” The rest of the Annie Live! cast — which includes Nicole Scherzinger, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, and Megan Hilty, and Alan Toy — did not make an appearance in the sneak peek performance. But they’ll be there when Annie Live! airs on NBC on December 2. Bet your bottom dollar!
editorials24.com

Annie Live Ratings NBC Viewers

The sun came out for NBC’s “Annie Live!” Thursday, which drew 5.155 million total viewers last night, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. That places the live musical ninth of out the 11 live-TV musicals from recent years. Its 0.9 rating in the key demo of adults 18-49 puts “Annie Live!” dead last.
Daily Herald

The sun comes out again as Harry Connick Jr. helps NBC stage 'Annie Live!'

Thanks to Harry Connick Jr., a certain musical is getting one of the most fit Daddy Warbucks it's had to date. The Primetime Emmy and Grammy winner and Tony nominee is the latest performer to embody the billionaire who becomes the surrogate father to the title orphan as NBC presents "Annie Live!" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The latest of the stagings brought to the network by executive producer Neil Meron (along with his late, longtime professional partner Craig Zadan earlier) casts Celina Smith as the spirited Annie, with Taraji P. Henson ("Empire") as sinister orphanage operator Miss Hannigan, Megan Hilty (replacing the COVID-19-impacted Jane Krakowski) and Tituss Burgess as schemers Lily St. Regis and Rooster, and Nicole Scherzinger as Warbucks' assistant Grace. Andrea McArdle, Broadway's first "Annie," will appear as Eleanor Roosevelt.
