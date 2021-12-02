ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins' Greg Mancz: Designated for return

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Dolphins have designated Mancz (ankle) for return from IR, David Furones...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
WGRZ TV

Get your popcorn ready: Terrell Owens returning to Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you're going to the Bills' Monday Night Football game, you will see Terrell Owens there. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is making his return to Highmark Stadium to be the Bills' Legend of the Game. You will see him before the game down on the field, leading a chant or even saying a few words to Bills mafia.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Popculture

NFL Franchise Reportedly on the Verge of Being Sold

An NFL team is about to gain new ownership. According to Sportico, the Denver Broncos have had meetings with "sell-side bankers," which indicates that are getting ready to sell the team. Yahoo Sports reports that at least four different groups have met with the team that is currently controlled by the trust of late owner Pat Bowlen. Team spokesman Patrick Smythe told Yahoo Sports that the Broncos are "currently not for sale."
NFL
FanSided

Why was Antonio Brown suspended, but not Aaron Rodgers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games for misrepresenting his vaccine status, yet Aaron Rodgers has not. On Thursday afternoon, the outcome of the NFL investigation into the allegation that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccine card became public. It was determined that Brown and two others “misrepresented (their) vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols,” resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown.
NFL
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Ir#Giants
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Odell Beckham Jr. News

The Rams will potentially have to be without one of their best wideouts on Sunday against the Jaguars. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t practice on Thursday with a hip injury and his status is now up in the air. It doesn’t look like it’s a...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Patriots place player on COVID IR, designate rookie to return

The Patriots made a pair of roster moves on Monday evening, placing running back J.J. Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list and designating kicker Quinn Nordin to return from IR. Both moves were first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates. After appearing in four of the first seven games for the Patriots...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Mike Tomlin News

It has been a very frustrating season for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have struggled on both sides of the football this year. Pittsburgh is 5-5-1 heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against Baltimore. Tomlin, one of the game’s most-respected head coaches, reportedly took a big step at...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Roster Moves: Rookie DT Jay Tufele placed on IR/Designated for Return

JACKSONVILLE –The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed DT Jay Tufele on the IR/Designated for Return list, the team announced today. At any time after the conclusion of the third game after the date upon which a player was placed on Reserve/Injured or Reserve/Non-Football Injury/Illness, the club is permitted to return him to practice for a period not to exceed 21 calendar days. Clubs are required to notify the League office on the first day of such 21-day practice period and the player must be "Designated For Return" at that time. A club is permitted to return him to its Active/Inactive List at any time during the 21-day period prior to 4:00 p.m. ET on the day after the conclusion of the 21-day period. If the player is not returned to the Active/Inactive List prior to 4:00 p.m. ET on the day after the conclusion of the 21-day period, the player cannot return to that club's Active/Inactive List for the remainder of the season, including postseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
EagleMaven

Giving Gardner Minshew a Game Could Help Eagles Gather Intelligence

PHILADELPHIA - Let’s begin this exercise with a stipulation. The Eagles aren't thinking about benching Jalen Hurts nor should they, but playing it safe with his ankle injury could provide some valuable information when it comes to the organization's most pressing on-field question: the long-term answer at the game's most important position.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Designate DT Michael Pierce To Return To Practice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who has played in only four games this season, has been cleared to return to practice. Pierce played the first four weeks of the season before injuring his elbow. He missed four games before the Vikings placed him on injured reserve, after which point he missed three more. The Vikings announced Wednesday Pierce has been designated to return. The Vikings signed Pierce as a free agent before the 2020 season, but he opted out of playing that year due to COVID-19 concerns. The team is currently missing its entire starting defensive line. Defensive end Danielle...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former NFL ref points out missed penalty on Jameson Williams touchdown

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Jameson Williams scored on a thrilling touchdown for Alabama, a 67-yard pass play that got Alabama on the board on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. But a former NFL referee, Terry McAulay, pointed out that the officials in the game missed...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Surprising Admission

Even though Troy Aikman played on some of the most-talented teams in NFL history, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback says he’s not a fan of “superteams.”. Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback who won three Super Bowls in the 1990s in Dallas, doesn’t believe “superteams” can work in the NFL.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde5: Miami waiting on Mario? And why UM should find a role for Dolphins great Jason Taylor

Five thoughts as the University of Miami waits to fill its top positions ... 1. Is this all about waiting for Mario Cristobal? His Oregon team plays in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night against Utah. The game, appropriately enough, is in Las Vegas. Miami is rolling dice here — and the thoughts out of Miami’s camp are conflicting about their shot at Cristobal. One thought is it’s a Hail ...
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Quinn Nordin: Designated to return from IR

The Patriots have designated Nordin (abdomen) to return from IR, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Veteran kicker Nick Folk has been having a strong campaign for the Patriots, but he has been managing (and playing through) a left knee issue, with Cox suggesting that the move is likely is a way to get Nordin some practice reps while lightening Folk's load in the process. With that in mind, Nordin has a 21 day-window before the team would need to add him to the 53-man roster or have him revert him to season-ending IR if that doesn't happen.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Questionable to return Sunday

Jones (elbow) is questionable to return Sunday against the Jets. Jones recorded six tackles and one sack before suffering an elbow injury during the second half of the Dolphins Week 11 contest. If he is unable to return, Clayton Fejedelem will be the only healthy safety active behind Eric Rowe and Jevon Holland.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy