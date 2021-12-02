Dolphins' Greg Mancz: Designated for return

JACKSONVILLE –The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed DT Jay Tufele on the IR/Designated for Return list, the team announced today. At any time after the conclusion of the third game after the date upon which a player was placed on Reserve/Injured or Reserve/Non-Football Injury/Illness, the club is permitted to return him to practice for a period not to exceed 21 calendar days. Clubs are required to notify the League office on the first day of such 21-day practice period and the player must be "Designated For Return" at that time. A club is permitted to return him to its Active/Inactive List at any time during the 21-day period prior to 4:00 p.m. ET on the day after the conclusion of the 21-day period. If the player is not returned to the Active/Inactive List prior to 4:00 p.m. ET on the day after the conclusion of the 21-day period, the player cannot return to that club's Active/Inactive List for the remainder of the season, including postseason.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO