ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Kellogg, union workers reach tentative agreement after a two-month strike

By Savannah Fish
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ6bx_0dC2ix2o00

The union has stated that employees will be voting the tentative agreement on Sunday, December 5, but expect to know the results early in the week.

It has been eight weeks of striking, but Kellogg and its union workers have reached a tentative agreement.

The tentative agreement is a five-year labor contract covering 14,000 employees, according to Kellogg.

The employees included in the pending agreement work out of the U.S. cereal plants in Battle Creek, Mich., Lancaster, Penn., Memphis, Tenn., and Omaha, Neb.

The strike and weeks of negotiations were fueled by union workers wanting better pay and benefits.

According to the cereal company, the tentative agreement includes an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees, *and wage increases and enhanced benefits for everyone.

Tentative agreement highlights:

  • Accelerated, defined path for transitional employees to legacy wages and benefits
  • Wage increases for all, including:
    • 3% upon ratification for legacy employees, and COLA thereafter
    • Substantial increases for Transitional employees depending on years of service
  • Increased pension multiplier for legacy employees
  • Enhanced benefits for all employees

Throughout the strike -- we checked in with union workers who said the negotiations fight was necessary.

"We felt like we were 300 facing a company by ourselves. But we're fast finding out that there's so many people behind us," said Todd Manusos, material transfer operator at Kellogg. "Is it fun? No, but I mean, it's necessary. This fights necessary."

Kellogg has been running their plants with replacement workers -- some of whom are being hired permanently.

The negotiation committee is expected to present the plan to workers Thursday.

The tentative agreement is being voted on this upcoming Sunday, but Kellogg says we could know the results earlier than that.

To view the tentative agreement, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CarBuzz.com

Mexico Wants To Sue America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration's Build Back Better Act includes a provision aimed specifically at some electric vehicles buyers. If that new EV is built in America by union workers, then customers can receive subsidies of up to $12,500. Automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, all of whom have major manufacturing operations in the US, are not happy about the union-made provision because their factory workers are not unionized. And, as it turns out, they're not the only ones taking issue with the bill.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kellogg#Union Workers#Cola
WTAJ

US employers add 210,000 jobs in November, well under expectations

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding 210,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2% from 4.6%. That is a historically low level though still above the pre-pandemic jobless rate of 3.5%. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
FOX59

US jobless claims rise by 28,000, but still low at 222,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week even though the U.S. job market has been rebounding from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims climbed by 28,000 to 222,000 from the previous week’s 52-year low 194,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out […]
ECONOMY
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy