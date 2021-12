“How to With John Wilson” (TV-MA) – Director and producer John Wilson spends a lot of time walking around New York trying to find the answers to some of life’s biggest questions. This observational docuseries returns for its second season and continues to enthrall with Wilson’s deadpan sarcasm. His uncanny ability to start out with a ridiculously boring premise and somehow have it snowball into an utterly bizarre and totally different topic than anyone ever saw coming is fascinating. His lack of polished commentary is hilariously genuine. It’s like watching a 40-year-old man present an eighth-grade school project he created on his dad’s video camera. (HBOMax)

