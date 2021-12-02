Abrdn to buy Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion
Fund manager Abrdn said it's buying Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion ($2 billion) from J.C. Flowers & Co....www.marketwatch.com
Fund manager Abrdn said it's buying Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion ($2 billion) from J.C. Flowers & Co....www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0