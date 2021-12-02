ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abrdn to buy Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fund manager Abrdn said it's buying Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion ($2 billion) from J.C. Flowers & Co....

