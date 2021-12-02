ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moonstone Release Two-Songer Tomorrow

By Brett
theobelisk.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve been around the block. When I’m writing for this site — and I don’t do much writing otherwise these days, to my combined chagrin and elation — I do so from the general perspective that the person hopefully reading it, anyone, whoever it might be, is much, much cooler than...

theobelisk.net

Comments / 0

gratefulweb.com

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Releases Video For Tomorrow’s Screams

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) have released the official video for “Tomorrow’s Screams,” from their debut album THANKS FOR COMING, ahead of their Fall European Headline Tour that kicks off next week. PRESS HERE to watch, and check out “first look” pieces from 1883 Magazine and InsideHook. Tickets for the tour are on sale now, and the full routing can be found below. For fans in New York City, the band will play one last show on their home turf in 2021 before flying overseas. Catch them at The Sultan Room in Bushwick on Wednesday, November 24. PRESS HERE for tickets and more information.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Deathbell to Release A Nocturnal Crossing in February

French cultists Deathbell will release their second album, A Nocturnal Crossing, in February as their debut on Svart Records. The album is heralded by a new video for “The Stronghold and the Archer,” and preorders are up. I suppose that’s the essential info you need to head down to the bottom of the post, check out the clip and then decide whether or not you want to follow that preorder link, but I’ll note that aside from carrying the generally-applicable Svart-says-it’s-cool-therefore-it-most-likely-is stamp of reliability, the Toulouse-based outfit’s take on doom feels dug into classic style without actually being that thing, and their first record, 2018’s With the Beyond, was enough of a gem that the band got included in Blues Funeral/Desert Records‘ Women of Doom compilation (review here) last year.
ROCK MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Guy Gerber Releases Two-Track ‘Bocat’ EP

Guy Gerber returns to his Rumors imprint with singer/songwriter Albertina to deliver an enchanting, two-track EP titled Bocat. Guy Gerber is a talented Israeli artist who has been releasing captivating dance tunes for two decades now, featuring his signature sound that blends techno and house music with percussion and instrumental melodies. Gaining inspiration at a young age from the shoe-gaze technique – a sub-genre of indie and alternative rock that combines obscured vocals, guitar elements, and high volume – he blended this style with dance music to create a signature sound that was wooed listeners ever since.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

V Premiere “Broadcast From the Shadows” Video From Led Into Exile – Live at Svansberget

Dalarna, Sweden’s V — aka VPathogen, if you’d like something easier for search engines — released their second album, Led Into Exile (review here), in Sept. 2019 through Suicide Records. The video premiering below for that album’s opening track, taken from a series of four to be unveiled over the course of the next couple weeks, has been in the works since before the record actually came out.
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Rostam Releases Part Two of “Changephobia Remixes”

Rostam (formerly of Vampire Weekend) has released the second part of his remix project, Changephobia Remixes, a collection of remixes of tracks from his newest album Changephobia. The second part features remixes from Japanese Wallpaper, EasyFun, Neelamjit Dhillon, Ben Böhmer, and ROTH BART BARON. Stream the project in full below.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Live Review: Swallow the Sun in Clifton, NJ, 11.29.21

This was the first indoor show I attended since Jan. 2020, which is by far the longest stretch of my adult life. Probably and then some. I’ve never thought of Clifton, NJ, as my “safe space” over, say, the moon or anywhere else, but Swallow the Sun were supposed to play Dingbatz in that forgotten Spring of 2020, and I was looking forward to it since the announcement in Dec. 2019, so to see them now, almost two years and so many grey hairs later, feels a bit like symmetry in an asymmetrical time. To call it “post-pandemic” would only be wrong if one thinks about it in terms of the pandemic being over.
CLIFTON, NJ
theobelisk.net

Eldovar – A Story of Darkness and Light

Like many over the last 20-plus months, this Kadavar and Elder collaboration was born of plague-era restlessness — two bands who’d generally be quite active on one or another touring circuit forced to sit out and wait for live music to ‘happen’ again, coming together with reportedly little thought given to what the result might be, but just to jam and try something out. When one is sitting at home for a year-plus, there’s plenty of time to think of these things, and as the majority of the once-Massachusetts-based lineup of Elder reside in Berlin, Germany, where Kadavar also make their home, there was less concern for travel restrictions — Elder bassist Jack Donovan still resides in the US and could not travel for the sessions — as they got together at the latter’s studio to begin crafting what ultimately became Eldovar – A Story of Darkness and Light (on Robotor Records), a seven-song, 44-minute long-player. And, for all the professed “we didn’t know what would happen” narrative — indeed the first lyric on the first track is “We don’t know how it began” — it sure feels like someone in the six-player lineup had an idea that a record would come out of it, or at very least decided there was enough in their jamming worth building into one.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Man in the Woods to Release Next Year

Isle of Man-based heavy rocking four-piece Man in the Woods released their first EP, Badlands Part One, in 2018, and in 2022, the band will issue that and a yet-unheard second part as Badlands, a debut full-length through Argonauta Records. The Italian imprint is never too long between one pickup and the next, and despite the regularity with which head honcho Gero Lucisano seems to pull bands out of the ever-expanding ethersphere-o’-riffs, there’s always a reason, always a perspective. With “Icarus Landing,” Man in the Woods showcase the impending Badlands as fitting alongside plenty of other roots-vibing heavy rockers on Argonauta, digging into the late-’90s/early-’00s European sense of well-grunge-is-over-what-the-hell-do-we-do-now with tonal heft supporting their suggestions in that regard.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

EIGHT BELLS release first single ‘Nadir’ taken from the forthcoming new album “Legacy of Ruin”

Pre-sale link: http://lnk.spkr.media/eightbells-legacy. EIGHT BELLS are now revealing the volcanic video single ‘Nadir’ taken from their forthcoming new album “Legacy of Ruin”, which is slated for release on February 25, 2022. The avant-garde doom project from Portland, Oregon conceived by guitarist and singer Melynda Jackson has also unveiled cover art,...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Devin Townsend Announces Highly Anticipated New Album The Puzzle To Be Released Tomorrow

Fans of Devin Townsend can look forward to the upcoming release of his album The Puzzle, which will be available on digital platforms starting tomorrow. According to a recent Instagram post from the artist, though, the arrival of the box set elements of the album may be delayed — due to supply issues, these items won’t be shipped until next week at the latest.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

The Phantom Eye Premiere “Meaningless” Video From Chromesthesia

New York City’s The Phantom Eye self-released their debut EP, Chromesthesia, in July. The sans-bass three-piece blend progressive, near-post-metallic impulses with a kind of weighted-gaze spaciousness, drawing from the the likes of YOB or The Ocean on “Urgency Calling” or the catchy “Polluted Heart,” but there’s also a precision to their songwriting that has little room for the self-indulgence one might associate with others of a likeminded aesthetic. To wit, “Meaningless,” which is the third video (premiering below) from the five-track/25-minute offering, is a fascinating blend of elements and immediately distinguished in sound by the use of Rhodes piano as a complement to the guitar where a four-string might otherwise be. With Godmaker‘s Pete Ross on guitar and vocals, Rob McKinney on keys/vocals and Larry Hundertmark on drums, the Brooklynite trio call to mind some of the post-sludge aspects of their borough countrymen in Somnuri, without necessarily veering into the same kind of extremity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theobelisk.net

DYING HYDRA - Of Low Origin LP

PREORDER - Release on 22.01.2022. DYING HYDRA is an sludgy post-metal band from Copenhagen/Denmark. Dying Hydra - a three-tentacled specimen of Hydra - arisen from the sludgy undergrounds of Copenhagen. The beyond-heavy trio - paralyze the audience with their heavy and immensely dirty soundscapes. All members of the band have more than a decade of experience on the Danish metal scene. Together, as mortals, they unfold the devastating heavy music of the immortal Hydra.First press on deluxe red oxblood and black marble 12" vinyl version of Of Lowly Origin.
ROCK MUSIC
syncopatedtimes.com

Sweet Megg Releases Two Christmas Singles

This holiday season Turtle Bay is releasing two Christmas singles from Sweet Megg. The first is Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby”, a perfect fit for Megg’s sultry persona. She is joined by a full band featuring Ricky Alexander, Mike Davis, Justin Pointdexter, Tal Ronen, Jesse Gelber, Chris Gelb, and Sam Chess. In search of an authentic 1950s sound Turtle Bay brought Jon Atkinson of BigTone Records all the way from Bristol, VA with his recording equipment.
MUSIC
WWD

Zenith Releases Two Timepieces

Click here to read the full article. Zenith has reimagined two of its most cutting-edge calibers by adding the transparency of a sapphire case and a hint of galactic art. The Defy Zero G Sapphire brings space travel to the wrist with the entirely skeletonized movement: El Primero 8812 S, a manual movement that is able to overcome gravity’s effects on chronometric precision with the new Gravity Control Mechanism, which has long been the holy grail of watchmakers. The mechanism contains a gimbal that maintains the balance and spring in a flat position regardless of its rotation. More from WWDMovado Acquires...
BEAUTY & FASHION
zeldadungeon.net

Japan-Exclusive Skyward Sword HD Soundtrack Box Set Releases Tomorrow

Skyward Sword is often praised for its iconic, evocative music. The first soundtrack in the Zelda series to largely feature live orchestra, it imparted a sense of wonder and engagement that resembled a filmic score more than a traditional video game OST. Tracks such as “Ballad of the Goddess” and “Fi’s Theme” have become memorable favorites in the Zelda music lexicon. Earlier this year, Nintendo announced the release of a Japan-exclusive box set for the Skyward Sword original soundtrack to commemorate the release of Skyward Sword HD. That box set is set to release November 23rd, which is tomorrow (or today, if you live in the near-future hemisphere).
VIDEO GAMES
Sonic State

Waves Releases Two LoFi Plugins

Waves Audio is now shipping Retro Fi, which they describe as the ultimate lofi FX chain. This announcement follows the recently released Lofi Space, a unique reverb and echo combo plugin, that was given away free, only during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here's the details direct from Waves... Waves...
ELECTRONICS
floodmagazine.com

Phoebe Bridgers Releases Her Take on Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow”

Phoebe Bridgers‘ music feels like it’s ripped straight from her head, the candid and well-thought lyrics tinged with a bit of blood from the pain she’s been reconciling. It’s also her heartfelt delivery that makes her one of the most recognizable rock acts—not to mention her unmistakable skeleton uniform. Today, she’s shared a cover of Tom Waits‘ “Day After Tomorrow” with the same kind of affecting performance that makes it seem like the track’s lyrics were taken from that same part of her brain that gave us Punisher last year.
MUSIC
