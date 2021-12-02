ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couch Theater – December 2, 2021

Cover picture for the article“How to With John Wilson” (TV-MA) – Director and producer John Wilson spends a lot of time walking around New York trying to find the answers to some of life’s biggest questions. This observational docuseries returns for its second season and continues to enthrall with Wilson’s deadpan sarcasm. His uncanny ability...

Dayton Daily News

Julia is waiting at the theater this Thanksgiving

In typical years Thanksgiving has offered Hollywood studios a box office feast. For those who choose to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, and manage to skirt free of a tryptophan hangover who don’t watch sports, the movie theater strongly beckons and in the last decades, the box office receipts bear that out.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Dune is Returning To IMAX Theaters In December

Just when we thought Dune’s theatrical run was winding down, Warner Bros. is bringing the film back to the multiplex to harvest some extra spice at the box office. Via Deadline, the studio announced today that Dune is returning to IMAX theaters for a limited time in December. As Denis...
MOVIES
TrendHunter.com

Unique Immersive Theater Experiences

'Sleep No More' is an immersive theater production based on the William Shakespeare classic tragedy Macbeth. The production takes place in the 5-story McKittrick Hotel in New York City, allowing guests to roam around and follow the actors wherever they go. The three-hour interactive production is like a choose your...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Harlem’: TV Review

Amazon’s Harlem is familiar. The contours of Tracy Oliver’s entertaining ten-episode comedy series reliably adhere to formulae refined by other sitcoms, old and new. Like Sex and the City and Girlfriends, the show focuses on four women as they manage their romantic lives, careers and friendships. And similarly to Starz’s Run the World (also set in New York’s Black mecca) and Issa Rae’s masterwork Insecure, Harlem is retrofitted for a contemporary audience hungry for self-reflection served with a side of fantasy. Oliver, who starred in Rae’s shrewd web series Awkward Black Girl before sharpening her pen in comedies like Girls Trip and...
TV SERIES
everythinglubbock.com

Hayes Carll at the Cactus Theater in Lubbock, December 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and born Texan Hayes Carll will perform at the Cactus Theater on December 15 in support of his acclaimed 2021 album You Get It All (Dualtone). See ticket information HERE. Debuting at #2 on both the Billboard Country and Americana/Folk charts, You Get It All garnered positive coverage from The New York Times, Associated Press, No Depression, Rolling Stone Country, Glide Magazine and more. See Highlights.
LUBBOCK, TX
Axios Twin Cities

LUSH Lounge and Theater is reopening this December

Lush Lounge and Theater, the Northeast Minneapolis club, bar and restaurant known for drag nights and brunches, will reopen next month under new ownership after abruptly closing during Pride weekend last year.Driving the news: Fox 9 and myTalk 107.1 personality Jason Matheson joined drag performers and hospitality professionals Andrew Rausch and Jared Lawrence, and Betty and Earl's Jennifer Lueck, in buying the business and building for $2.6 million, Lush announced Tuesday.Why it matters: Prior to its closing in 2020, some residents had criticized Lush for its former cisgender, white and male leadership. Matheson, who identifies as gay, said he and his co-owners aim to "create a space that not only reflects our community but invites everyone to a space where all are welcome." Details: Lush will be getting a new menu, which will prominently feature Betty and Earl's biscuits. But there's no word yet on if the bottomless mimosa deal will return.Lush will be open Wednesday-Sunday in the same 11,000-square-foot building at 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.What's ahead: The co-owners haven't yet given a specific date for when Lush will reopen in December.The business said it'll provide calendar updates and other information on its website and Instagram.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tessa Thompson
Ruth Negga
Jeremy Morris
Variety

Aaron Sorkin Hopes People Will ‘Pay Less Attention to Twitter’ After Watching ‘Being the Ricardos’

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin said there are three things he hopes audiences walk away with after watching his newest film, “Being the Ricardos,” about the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. “Mostly, I want them to have a good time during the two hours that were asked for their attention, realize that the lives of Lucy and Desi were considerably more complicated than Lucy and Ricky and pay less attention to Twitter,” he told Variety. Set in the backdrop of 1950s Hollywood, “Being the Ricardos” examines the complex marriage of the beloved “I Love Lucy” co-stars. The entire film spans one week of...
MOVIES
filmlinc.org

Celebrating 30 Years of the Walter Reade Theater: December Giveaways, Archival Photos, Videos & More!

Film at Lincoln Center is proud to celebrate 30 years of the beloved Walter Reade Theater, which opened its doors on December 3, 1991. In honor of the monumental anniversary, we’re launching a series of ticket and merch giveaways in the theater! Explore the history of the theater A.O. Scott from The New York Times called “the best place in Manhattan to watch a movie,” giveaway details, and some of our favorite Q&As at WRT throughout the years.
MOVIES
94.9 KYSS FM

Merry Christmas! All-Time Classics at The Roxy Theater in December

It's officially December, which means we're in the home stretch of the holidays. Lots of people in Missoula are getting into the Christmas spirit, and that includes the folks over at the Roxy Theater. While they've got plenty of new releases on the horizon for this month, the theater is getting ready to show a wide variety of all-time Christmas classics.
MISSOULA, MT
Variety

Gotham Awards Give Boosts to ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘CODA’ – What Does It Mean for the Academy?

The Gotham Awards are usually the first stop on the awards season trail. This year, the Nov. 29 dinner was also the first in-person awards ceremony in New York City since the pandemic changed everything nearly two years ago. So what did we learn from the show? The two big winners of the night were streaming movies: “The Lost Daughter” from Netflix and “CODA” from Apple Original Films. For the first time in the show’s 31-year history, the two prominent acting awards were not separated by gender, which is better in theory than in practice. “The Lost Daughter,” a Netflix drama from...
MOVIES
Indy100

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? – survey highlights a festive divide

People debate whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not as much as whether to have Brussels sprouts for Christmas dinner, a survey has found.The action film starring Hollywood star Bruce Willis was first released in 1988 but it still divides the country, as a YouGov poll found 47% of people questioned believe it is not a festive film, while 44% insist it is.The Oscar-nominated movie sees Willis as New York City police detective John McClane, who is caught up in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife for a Christmas Eve party.More...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Netflix

