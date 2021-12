Consumers Energy investigators have determined that there were no issues with the natural gas infrastructure before the house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint. Officials with Consumers Energy say their investigation of the blast that killed two people is complete. A spokesperson for the energy company tells our news partners at Mid-Michigan Now that they have "completed field evaluation of our equipment and facilities, working alongside law enforcement and other agencies, and determined there were no issues on our natural gas system."

FLINT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO