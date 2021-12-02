ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums, cracks gain on tighter supplies

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose for a second straight session on Thursday, while cash premiums for the industrial fuel grade rose after middle distillate inventories in Singapore slumped to their lowest level in more than 3-1/2 years. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil jumped to $11.72 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the strongest since Nov. 19. They were at $10.88 per barrel a day earlier. The gasoil market is currently buoyed by limited regional supplies, while the weakness in raw material crude prices this week is supporting the refining profits, trade sources said. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which have averaged $12.42 a barrel in November, were currently about 2% lower compared with their five-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv data showed. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF rose to 26 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, up from 20 cents a barrel on Wednesday. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 5.2% to 8.01 million barrels in the week to Dec. 1, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 12.2 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were about 50% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.2 million barrels in the week to Nov. 26, versus expectations for a 462,000-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - OPEC and its allies will decide on Thursday whether to release more oil into the market or restrain supply amid big gyrations in crude prices, a U.S. release from oil reserves and fears over the new Omicron coronavirus variant. - India's daily gasoil consumption grew 7% in November from the previous month, preliminary sales data of state fuel retailers showed, slowing from a 16% increase in October as demand for the fuel usually tapers after the festival season. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.77 -1.02 -1.28 79.79 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.77 0.06 -7.23 -0.83 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 79.02 -1.02 -1.27 80.04 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.52 0.06 -10.34 -0.58 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 79.56 -1.02 -1.27 80.58 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.02 0.06 -150.00 -0.04 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.8 -1.02 -1.26 80.82 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.26 0.06 30.00 0.2 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 78.49 -0.25 -0.32 78.74 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.5 0.06 13.64 0.44 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

