Middlebury, VT

Siefer’s Scoop podcast: Roy Heffernan ’78, Middlebury Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, current Owner-Partner at Life is Good

Middlebury Campus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLink: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2zFHV9ylGpCc0pRAxdctB7?si=814e5299126748de. This week, Roy Heffernan ’78 joins the Siefer’s Scoop podcast. A stellar athlete on both the football and men’s lacrosse teams at Middlebury, Heffernan was inducted into the Middlebury Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. After graduating from the College, Heffernan joined the...

www.middleburycampus.com

