ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Symphony has not yet reached agreement with MOSSO

By Mike Masciadrelli
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gV09_0dC2gmDx00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There has still been no agreement on a contract between Springfield Symphony Orchestra Management and the musicians’ union.

UMass Amherst increases tuition and fees for 2022

The SSO sent an open letter to the community expressing all their concerns facing the future of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

In this recent statement, the SSO said they are “exploring all options to assure the future of live professional symphonic music in the Valley.”

They claim the “core of the SSO’s dispute with the musicians’ union is whether the SSO should have the operational flexibility to permit its long term survival.”

Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc., or MOSSO, has been at odds with SSO management.
22News spoke with their first violinist, Bob Lawrence on what they’re looking for.

Lawrence said, “we the musicians of the orchestra feel like management has been missing in action and we want to fill the void to provide Springfield and the Pioneer Valley concerts, its that simple.”

SURVEY: What do you want the new Taconic mascot to be?

Lawrence also added that they want to keep the status quo of ten concerts per season, while management wants less.

Although the SSO management said “they have been engaged with the musicians union on a new contract”, Lawrence said they haven’t been at the table for negotiations since before the pandemic started, but he is hoping they come to an agreement soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
WWLP

WWLP

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy