Congratulations to Frances Kompus who celebrated a milestone birthday

kdll.org
 3 days ago

The Kansas woman recently turned 100...

www.kdll.org

KLST/KSAN

Birthday Celebrations: November 23, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!BIRTHDAYS FOR TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD INCLUDE Emma Rae 12 Happy Birthday We love you Mom Dad and EliAli Garcia 11 Happy Double Hockey Sticks “11“ Babygirl we love you 50 million dollars Mommy and DaddyTerressa M. Bush Happy Birthday Momma from Jaylene, Brandon,Chris,Xavier,Baby Jay, Summer,and Nancy Happy Birthday […]
PIX11

Dublin House celebrates 100th birthday

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — It’s not east to stay in business for 100 years, let alone to keep operating on the Upper West Side, but Dublin House celebrated its 100th birthday on Sunday. Dublin House started in 1921 as a speakeasy on 79th Street near Broadway. In 1933, they were officially able to serve […]
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh celebrates 263rd birthday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is celebrating its 263rd birthday on Saturday. In a letter dated November 27, 1758, John Forbes informed William Pitt that Fort Duquesne had been abandoned by the French and occupied by the British. He penned details of the previous days and informed Pitt his name had been given to “Pittsbourgh”.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sentinel

Sokoloski to celebrate 90th birthday

FAIRMONT — Alice Sokoloski will celebrate her 90th birthday Wednesday. She was born Dec. 8, 1931. Cards and birthday greetings will reach her at 850 Goldfinch St., Apt. 219, Fairmont, MN 56031.
FAIRMONT, MN
State
Kansas State
Derrick

Area woman will celebrate 103rd birthday

H. Josephine Beach, a resident of the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, will celebrate her 103rd birthday Saturday. She was born in Greenwood, and her parents were Hiram Edison and Edna Viola Irwin.
OIL CITY, PA
WFMY NEWS2

McLeansville woman celebrates 99th birthday

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — Who says good genes can’t run in the family? In this family, it does and they have a history of it. Eloise Simpson of McLeansville is turning 99 Monday. She is one of three sisters to reach this milestone. One sister lived to be 105 while the...
MCLEANSVILLE, NC
WHAS 11

Original "Gerber Baby" celebrates birthday

TAMPA, Fla. — The original Gerber baby celebrated a milestone birthday this weekend. Cook was born on Nov. 20, 1926, making her 95 years young. Back in 1928, Gerber held a contest to find a face for the baby food advertising campaign, the company said on its website. An artist named Dorothy Hope Smith entered the now-famous sketch, done in charcoal, in the contest.
LIFESTYLE
Pharos-Tribune

Emmaus helps Logan couple celebrate milestone Thanksgiving

Mandy and Jeremy Penn are happy to be at Emmaus Mission Center in a year where they’ve been turning their lives around, making this Thanksgiving a milestone. “It’s a new beginning,” Mandy said. They stopped using methamphetamine in spring; have stayed out of incarceration; have settled in Jeremy’s hometown of...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Orange Leader

Kingdom Zoo to celebrate milestone at Pinehurst Holiday Market

The Kingdom Zoo Wildlife Center has reached an important milestone in their work with children. Their Wild Wishes program grants wildlife encounters to children with a critical illness or loss of a parent or sibling. According to Kingdom Zoo Wildlife Center co-founder Chester Moore, the ministry granted its 145th overall...
LIFESTYLE
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hitting a holiday party? Be a hero with one of these host gifts

While the pandemic may have caused a slight decrease in party invitations, that doesn’t mean people aren’t hosting get-togethers. No matter the size or type of celebration you’re attending, you still need to show your thanks for the invite. Here, our favorite culinary-themed gifts to impress any host. Parisian Bistro...
FOOD & DRINKS
Hello Magazine

Charles Spencer leaves fans stunned with unseen childhood photo

Charles Spencer's social media feed is often filled with stunning shots of his family home, Althorp House, but earlier this week he shared a different kind of photo. The father-of-seven stunned fans when he shared an unseen photo from his childhood in which he was sat up in bed eagerly reading The Battle of Blenheim. In the picture, which was taken in 1976, the young Earl sported some red hair as he wore a pyjama top with an intricate pattern decorating it, and made sure to keep warm in a white dressing gown. Behind him where a large pair of white curtains that had already been drawn.
CELEBRITIES
KETK / FOX51 News

“We are booked”: Country clubs fill up for Christmas parties after cancelled 2020 events

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — More Christmas parties are being planned this year compared to last year.  Hollytree Country Club in Tyler says they are super booked but excited to see what this holiday season has in store after a tough year for all in 2020. After most events were cancelled last year, Clarissa Hughes with Hollytree Country Club says East Texans are more than ready to socialize […]
TYLER, TX
KLST/KSAN

Birthday Celebrations: November 22, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!BIRTHDAYS FOR MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND INCLUDE Patricia Tarango 29 Have an awesome day! Love you! Sandi , Bryan and family!Chance “Lancaster” Flores Happiest of birthdays to you from the crew! Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone who has an […]
CELEBRATIONS

