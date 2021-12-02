ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NC

Veterans not forgotten: Veteran gravesites to be decorated with wreaths in Spring Lake, Fort Bragg

By Rachael Riley, The Fayetteville Observer
SPRING LAKE — More than 8,100 wreaths will be placed on veteran graves in the area this year.

Each year, as part of the national Wreaths Across America program, volunteers place the wreaths at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery and Fort Bragg Main Post Cemetery.

This year’s event is scheduled promptly at noon Dec. 18 at each cemetery, said local organizer Ann Provencher.

The annual event started in 1992 when a wreath company in Maine had a surplus of wreaths near the end of the holiday season and arranged for them to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery.

Since then, sponsors and fundraising have resulted in wreaths being placed at more than 3,000 veteran cemeteries nationwide.

Operating as a drive-through event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Provencher said this year’s event is open to the public.

Boy Scouts and members of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle group will help place wreaths at the graves, but Provencher said members of the community are welcome to volunteer and sign up is not required.

Volunteers are asked to place the wreath on the ground with the bow centered at the base of the headstone and to take a moment to say the name of the veteranaloud.

This year’s guest speaker for the observance is retired Col. Ronald Rabin, whose more than 24 years in the Army included leading a combat battalion in Vietnam and a Special Forces detachment in Laos.

Walter Gaskin, North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs secretary, will also make remarks.

Provencher said a social media post made by Gold Star mother Diana Pitts, whose son Cpl. David Unger died Oct. 17, 2006, while serving in Iraq, sums up why funds are needed.

In the post, Pitts wrote that she saw another social media post asking why the money was being used for graves instead of living veterans.

“For me, it’s amazing to see the living veteran’s tears as they are able to place a wreath on their fallen brother’s/sister’s grave, say their name and salute them, telling me, ‘I promised I would never forget them,’” wrote Pitts, who serves as a coordinator for the wreath project near Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. “It’s knowing a mother who understands her son is here and she and family will honor him all year while a young man just like him, killed in action many decades ago has no living family. The mother chooses to place a wreath on that young man’s grave instead of her son’s because she wants to be sure she is doing (it) for his mom.”

Pitts that the moment is about not forgetting sacrifice and brings together friends and family

Provencher said many local Gold Star families, widows and veterans agree.

“We wouldn't have the liberties and freedom we have today without the sacrifices of our veterans,” Provencher said.

Fundraisers, charity rides hosted by the local Rolling Thunder motorcycle group and sponsorships cover the wreaths costs, but Provencher said fundraising is a year-round thing because new graves are added to the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery each year.

The sponsorship is $15.

Provencher said sponsorships are always welcome, and an April 2 golf tournament fundraiser will be held at Anderson Creek Club Golf Course.

Those interested in sponsoring the tournament can mail checks addressed to Bobbi Yonker, 122 Broadlake Lane, Spring Lake, NC, 28390, or can email ann3989@yahoo.com.

Those interested in sponsoring specific graves can make checks payable to Ann Provencher, 7252 Pebblebrook Drive, Fayetteville, NC, 28314 and can call 910-670-9280 with questions.

Online sponsors can be made by visiting the Wreath Across America’s Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery website or the Fort Bragg Main Post Cemetery website.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

