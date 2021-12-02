ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Factbox: COVID-19 and the U.S. courts: challenges to Biden vaccine rules

By Tom Hals
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrZdR_0dC2gEPN00

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Courts have recently blocked some of the Biden administration's rules and regulations aimed at increasing U.S. vaccination against COVID-19, which has killed more than 750,000 Americans and weighs on economic growth.

The vaccine requirements have been challenged by Republican state attorneys general, businesses and religious groups that alleged the administration exceeded its authority.

Separately, courts have upheld vaccine requirements imposed by private employers, universities and state and local governments.

Below is a look at the various Biden administration vaccine regulations and the status of the legal challenges.

WORKPLACE VACCINE OR TESTING RULE

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in November issued a rule requiring all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their staff are fully vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test once a week and wear a face covering.

The requirement, which will apply to over 80 million workers, was blocked in early November by a federal appeals court for the duration of the legal proceedings. The U.S. government is seeking a review of that decision. read more

HEALTHCARE VACCINE MANDATE

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said in early November it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in most healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement, from hospitals to home health agencies.

This requirement would apply to over 17 million healthcare workers, who would have to get an initial shot by Dec. 6 and a second dose by Jan. 4. Rulings in late November by federal judges in Louisiana and St. Louis blocked the requirement nationwide. read more

The government said in court filings that it may ask a federal appeals court to revive the CMS mandate.

CONTRACTOR MANDATE

President Joe Biden issued an executive order in September that requires federal contracts to include clauses mandating contractors get their employees vaccinated against COVID-19, which could potentially affect millions of workers.

A federal judge in Kentucky on Nov. 30 temporarily blocked the administration from enforcing the rule in the states that filed the lawsuit - Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. L1N2SL3N1

Challenges in other states are being litigated.

FEDERAL WORKER MANDATE

Biden issued an executive order in September requiring federal employees to get vaccinated by Nov. 22 against COVID-19 to ensure the safety and efficiency of the civil service, and 96.5% of federal workers were considered in compliance. read more

At least 17 lawsuits challenged the order and no judge granted a request to temporarily block the rule, generally because they determined the government could mandate a vaccine when acting as an employer.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Noeleen Walder, Lisa Shumaker and Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

maddiejane
3d ago

we do not live in a European Country or Australia, China etc. WE are free and thank God for our founding fathers and the Counstitution. free to choose to have it or not!

Reply
8
Eric Allen
3d ago

It is illegal to make people take that poison, my daughters work forced her to do it and it has ruined her health and essentially her life and that of her son.

Reply(4)
6
Chris
3d ago

This administration more than exceeded its authority. They are ALL INSANELY FULL of themselves. They seem to think we are their slaves and they have a ownership on ALL of us and can tell us what is best for us....BULLCRAP!! THIS ADMINISTRATION has gone south from day one. They ALL need to be gone, like January 7th,2021.

Reply
7
Related
Richmond.com

Labor Law: Biden Administration's vaccine mandates largely halted for now; companies taking a wait-and-see approach

The three different mandates from the federal government requiring COVID vaccinations for employees are in flux with legal challenges. Most private companies are now taking a wait-and-see approach about implementing the federal mandates, one of which requires businesses with 100 or more workers to have workers get a COVID vaccination by Jan. 4 or submit to weekly testing.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
HuffingtonPost

Joe Biden’s ‘Vaccine Mandate’ Has An Alternative: Weekly Tests

WASHINGTON ― A faction of congressional Republicans threatened to shut down the government this week over what they call President Joe Biden’s “vaccine mandate.”. The rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration would not require employers to take action against unvaccinated workers so long as they’re willing to be tested weekly for COVID-19 ― but Republicans have ignored that part of the regulation.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Coughing Biden says he has a cold

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A hoarse-sounding U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he has a cold, possibly contracted from a grandson. After a speech about the U.S. economy in which he sounded congested and coughed several times, reporters asked Biden if he was okay. "I'm OK," Biden said....
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Lawsuits#Federal Judges#Americans#Republican#Osha#Healthcare#Cms#Medicare#Medicaid
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Cullman Tribune

Attorney General Steve Marshall wins nationwide injunction against Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a court victory against President Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate as a federal court granted his motion to block the sweeping and illegal healthcare-worker vaccine mandate. Tuesday, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed […]
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy