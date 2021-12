Marco Asensio is not a popular man among Real Madrid fans. The Andalusian attacking midfielder was the worst regular starter on the team in the 2020-2021 season, contributing to the team’s woeful attacking record. It is a sad story, as Asensio was once one of the most promising attackers in world football. But after an ACL tear, the sharp-shooting forward can no longer create space for himself to shoot.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO