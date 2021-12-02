ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

GSK says tests indicate antibody drug works against Omicron

By Ludwig Burger
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chuoG_0dC2f7HK00

(Reuters) -Laboratory analysis of the antibody-based COVID-19 therapy GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is developing with U.S. partner Vir has indicated the drug is effective against the new Omicron variant, the British drugmaker said on Thursday.

A GSK statement said that lab tests and a study on hamsters have demonstrated the sotrovimab antibody cocktail works against viruses that were bio-engineered to carry a number of hallmark mutations of the Omicron variant.

The two companies have been engineering so-called pseudoviruses that feature major coronavirus mutations across all suspicious variants that have emerged so far, and have run lab tests on their vulnerability to sotrovimab treatment.

An analysis of past tests has now yielded the preliminary clearance for the drug, because Omicron’ main mutations have been found across a variety of previous variants.

“We’ve been carefully following every mutation that might be important,” said Herbert Virgin, Vir’s Chief Scientific Officer.

“With this new variant, the mutations that we have tested so far have no significant effect on sotrovimab,” he added.

Importantly, the mutations within the area on the spike protein that the sotrovimab antibodies bind to did not make a difference.

For confirmation, a pseudovirus with all of the Omicron mutations is now being tested, with an update expected by the end of the year, GSK added in its statement.

The antibody is designed to latch on to the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus, but Omicron has been found to have an unusually high number of mutations on that protein.

“Sotrovimab was deliberately designed with a mutating virus in mind,” said Vir Chief Executive George Scangos, adding that the drug was targeting a region of the spike protein that was highly unlikely to mutate.

Separately, Britain’s drug regulator on Thursday approved sotrovimab, also known under the brand name Xevudy, for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended use of Xevudy as soon as possible and within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Sotrovimab is based on monoclonal antibodies, which are lab-made versions of natural antibodies the body generates to fight off infection. Similar products are offered or being developed by Eli Lilly, Regeneron and AstraZeneca.

Regeneron on Tuesday said that lab tests and computer modelling suggest that COVID-19 antibody drugs including Regeneron’s would have reduced efficacy against the Omicron variant.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New rapid test can measure antibody efficacy against Covid variants, scientists say

A new rapid test is able to identify how effective a person’s immune system is against Covid variants, a study has found.Scientists have created a test that they say is very effective in measuring power of antibodies to fight against variants such as omnicron and delta.The test could also help doctors identify which monoclonal anti-viral antibodies to treat a Covid patient with, the researchers said.The test, called the Covid-19 Variant Spike-ACE2-Competitive Antibody Neutralisation (CoVariant-SCAN) assay, uses a polymer brush coating that only allows desired biomarkers to attach to the slide when it is wet.Researchers say the non-stick surface makes the...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Vir Biotech - GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Omicron Variant

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have announced an update to bioRxiv, a preprint server, with preclinical data for sotrovimab, COVID-19 targeting monoclonal antibody. The data demonstrated that sotrovimab retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, including those found in the binding...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
froggyweb.com

Factbox-Front runners in development of antibody drugs against COVID-19

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline are among the biggest pharmaceutical companies to have developed COVID-19 treatments using a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies. Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections. Unlike vaccines, they do not rely on the body to create an immune...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ShareCast

GSK says its Covid-19 treatment works on Omicron

The FTSE 100 drugs company said it had tested Sotrovimab on specific individual mutations found in Omicron and that the treatment had shown activity against all variants of concern defined by the World Health Organization. GSK said it was working with Vir Technology, its partner on Sotrovimab, to confirm effectiveness...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

GSK, Vir Bio's sotrovimab retains activity against Omicron mutations

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announce an update to bioRxiv, with preclinical data demonstrating that sotrovimab retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529), including those found in the binding site of sotrovimab. These data were generated through pseudo-virus testing of specific individual mutations found...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Glaxo-Vir Antibody Drug Appears Effective vs. Omicron, Cleared by UK

A drug developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get GlaxoSmithKline Plc Report and Vir Biotechnology (VIR) - Get Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Report that appears to be effective against the Omicron Covid variant has been approved by U.K. regulators. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said Thursday that it was giving...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Drugs#Omicron#Antibodies#Glaxosmithkline#British
Best Life

Moderna Just Announced This Major Benefit Over Pfizer's Vaccine

Millions of people in the U.S. have gotten an additional COVID shot to try to increase their protection against the virus still circulating across the country. Many health officials have maintained that only the most vulnerable need a booster, however, as the current vaccines are still effective at preventing severe COVID. But that doesn't mean all three vaccines were created equal. Recent research has suggested that Moderna's vaccine might be most effective at staving off severe infection, with a Sept. 24 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirming that the Moderna vaccine has remained 93 percent effective against COVID hospitalization. And that's not the only reason that Moderna has an upper hand, according to new data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy