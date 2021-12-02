The Jingle Jam 2021 Games Collection is live to help charity

Each December, TKC aims to provide a platform for four KHS families that could use extra support in the “Helping Hands” part of our Charity Issue. This project was inspired by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s “100 neediest cases.” Every year, these families typically provide a list of items they need, and the Kirkwood community shows up to donate. This year, the item families asked for most are gift cards. Though the holiday season may be a popular time to give back, donations have been used long after December ends. In the past, donations have gone to a family that lost a member and needed money to buy clothes for the funeral, a family who lost their home and all their belongings to a fire and needed clothes and food, and a family whose mother’s car broke down and she couldn’t make it to work until it was fixed. Donations can also be made through cash, check (made out to KHS Publications) or through Friends of Call on MySchoolBucks. Donations can be dropped off at KHS’s South Journalism building. Read about the families in their own words below.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO