ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

The Jingle Jam 2021 Games Collection is live to help charity

By See more from me
GamingOnLinux
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to help good causes and get some awesome games at the same time? The Jingle Jam 2021 Games Collection is live for another year with plenty to love. This is a yearly fundraising event is hosted by members of Yogscast (and friends), and this is the biggest yet with 14...

www.gamingonlinux.com

Comments / 0

Related
Siliconera

Hololive and Caravan Stories Collaboration Features Houshou Marine

Aiming announced a Caravan Stories and Hololive collaboration will begin on November 30, 2021. For a limited time, Caravan Stories players can recruit Hololive member Houshou Marine to their roster of characters. Players will have until December 28, 2021 to complete special event quests and obtain Houshou Marine’s equipment. Additionally, the Hololive Houshou Marine and Caravan Stories collaboration gacha will be available until December 31, 2021. [Thanks, Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
Big Frog 104

Jingle Your Bells to Help Find a Cure in First Jingle Bell 5K Run in Utica

Jingle your bells in your best holiday outfit to help find a cure for arthritis in the first Jingle Bell 5K run/walk in Utica. This year the Arthritis Foundation New York will be hosting its inaugural Utica Jingle Bell Run. It's the time for your to strut your stuff in your favorite Christmas costume and run off all that food you ate over the Thanksgiving holiday.
UTICA, NY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Donating to charity for the holidays? The ‘Giving Machine’ can help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking to spread some holiday joy to someone in need? Next time you’re at Pearlridge Center in Aiea, keep an eye out for the giant red ‘Giving Machine.’. It’s been set up in the mauka area of the mall near Jeans Warehouse Kids. The machines are intended...
HONOLULU, HI
yourvalley.net

Catholic Charities collecting toys, gifts, clothing for Emergency Santa program

Catholic Charities Community Services is now collecting toys, books, clothing and hygiene products to help struggling families give their children gifts for the holidays. More than 900 children and youth under the age of 17 will likely benefit from this year’s Emergency Santa program, which has served more than 40,000 people since 1994 when the program began. \
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Jingle#Epic Games Store#Charity#Lgbtq#Humble Store
oilersnation.com

The 2021 Black Friday Collection is Live!

It’s Thanksgiving south of the border and that means one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year is upon us, which also means the launch of the 2021 NationGear Blackout Collection. For the 2021 Blackout Collection, we’ve introduced a quartet of new designs that will not only make you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
yoursun.com

Jingle Jam planned for Dec. 4

Get ready to enjoy some Christmas spirit and fun at the 3rd Annual Jingle Jam at CoolToday Park on Saturday, Dec. 4. The day will start with the Tomahawk 5K race at 7:30 a.m. Registration is required. Go to raceroster.com/events/2021/47750/braves-tomahawk-5k to sign up. The course start at West Villages Pkwy. and continues along the roads near the park. Runners will loop around the warning track and see the finish line action on a 40’X80’ screen. The race benefits the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The overall winner will receive two free tickets to opening day of Spring Training 2022.
CELEBRATIONS
purexbox.com

Disney Classic Games Collection Now Live On Xbox, Also Available As DLC

Whether you're a current owner of Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King or you're looking to pick up the collection for the first time, you'll be interested to know the Disney Classic Games Collection is now available on Xbox. What's different about it? Well, this version includes all...
VIDEO GAMES
Volume One

Jam-Packed With Jingling Joy

You’re holding in your hands not only the jolliest issue of Volume One of all time, but also what can officially be called the biggest issue we’ve ever created: a whopping 132 pages! And it’s all dedicated to helping you discover the Best of the Holidays across the Chippewa Valley this season. We’re talking festive food and drinks, holiday concerts and events, local shopping opportunities, ways to support local nonprofits, and so much more. We’ve got so much damn cheer jammed into this issue that you’d think it shipped directly from the North Pole. In fact, the only thing we left out of the magazine was the little greeting card device that plays music when you open the pages (the licensing for “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey was a killer). Enjoy!
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Charities
Huron Daily Tribune

Sleighbell weekend includes student dance, Jingle Bell Jam

MANISTEE -- Holiday traditions in music and dancing will be celebrated at three Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend events – a student dance by the Armory Youth Project, Sleighbell Fun at the Moose and the Jingle Bell Jam. The Jingle Bell Jam will feature four bands and raise...
MANISTEE, MI
wirx.com

Pearl Jam, Green Day, Imagine Dragons & more taking part in Giving Tuesday charity initiative

Pearl Jam, Green Day and Imagine Dragons are taking part in a charity initiative celebrating Giving Tuesday. The campaign, launched in partnership by Bandsintown and the charitable fundraising platform Fandiem, will offer special items and experiences from the participating artists to raise money for nonprofit organizations of their choosing. The more you donate, the more entries you’ll receive for the raffle.
CHARITIES
Eurogamer.net

Wildermyth, Heaven's Vault, Hyper Light Drifter and many more in Jingle Jam charity bundle

This year's big charity games bundle organised by the Yogscast Jingle Jam has gone live, offering 56 Steam games worth £650 to anyone who donates £35 or more. Eurogamer's essential-rated Widermyth, indie adventure Heaven's Vault, Viking strategy Northguard, and retro-inspired slasher Hyper Light Drifter are all part of the collection, alongside numerous others: Just Die Already, Surviving Mars, Project Winter Murder by Numbers, 20XX, Samurai Gunn and Disc Room.
CHARITIES
cbs19news

Toy Lift Charities collecting donations for the holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The 32nd annual Toy Lift is happening right now!. Toy Lift Charities is partnering with local toy stores like Shenanigans and Alakazam this year. You can get special discounts from those shops when you drop a toy off. Toy Lift Charities is accepting donations until...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
kingwood.com

Jingle Jog Saturday 12/4/21 to benefit 3 local charities

Jingle Jog Saturday 12/4/21 to benefit 3 local charities. Jack and Jill Foundation Humble Kingwood is hosting a Jingle Bell Walk/Run this Saturday 12/4/21!. Bring your family for some fun and support 3 local charities! Proceeds will support Humble ISD students and teachers, Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department and Family Time!
HUMBLE, TX
GamingOnLinux

Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea announced for 2022

Developers at Motion Twin / Evil Empire have announced Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea DLC that will be releasing in early 2022 (Q1) and it has a teaser. The developer has said it will cost $4.99 at release, which will help continue to fund another year of free updates for Dead Cells along with the next project from Motion Twin. The Queen and the Sea finishes the path started with The Bad Seed and Fatal Falls, giving you a new ending to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Get 56 games by donating to this year's Jingle Jam

Every year, streamers Yogscast host Jingle Jam, a charity livestream. This year's edition has just kicked off, and if you donate a minimum of £35/$47 you'll receive the Jingle Jam 2021 Games Collection. It's a bundle of over 50 games including several indie greats, such as Wildermyth, Heaven's Vault, Northgard and Unrailed.
CANCER
vieravoice.com

Charities raise the spirit of giving by helping those in need

The sound of Salvation Army bells is a reminder that Christmas is near. Bell ringers invite the community to support the organization’s year-round services and programs, such as feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless and providing financial assistance to those in need. During the holiday season, the Salvation Army’s outreach...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
thekirkwoodcall.com

Charity Issue: Helping Hands

Each December, TKC aims to provide a platform for four KHS families that could use extra support in the “Helping Hands” part of our Charity Issue. This project was inspired by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s “100 neediest cases.” Every year, these families typically provide a list of items they need, and the Kirkwood community shows up to donate. This year, the item families asked for most are gift cards. Though the holiday season may be a popular time to give back, donations have been used long after December ends. In the past, donations have gone to a family that lost a member and needed money to buy clothes for the funeral, a family who lost their home and all their belongings to a fire and needed clothes and food, and a family whose mother’s car broke down and she couldn’t make it to work until it was fixed. Donations can also be made through cash, check (made out to KHS Publications) or through Friends of Call on MySchoolBucks. Donations can be dropped off at KHS’s South Journalism building. Read about the families in their own words below.
KIRKWOOD, MO
GamingOnLinux

Steam Next Fest gave developers a '500%' increase in converting wishlists to sales

Compared with the events in 2020, there's been a huge jump in the amount of wishlists for developers. Wishlists are an essential marketing tool, since it's a way for developers to remind users their game has released or is on sale and hopefully convert them into actual sales. Valve notes that there's a few reasons why 2021 has done so much better, including a change to their rules that mean developers can only enter once per-game, so Valve thinks developers have taken a bit more time to be ready — makes sense.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Valve shows off 'Design Validation' units of the Steam Deck

While we sit and attempt to wait patiently for the Steam Deck to arrive next year after the delay, Valve has given out some fresh shots of their new Design Validation (DV) units. Moving on from the initial EV2 prototype units that were sent out as devkits, DV is the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy