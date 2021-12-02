ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

What is the average age of successful entrepreneurs?

By Alan Ramírez Flores
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zl6wZ_0dC2eKdJ00

Who is more successful, the middle-aged entrepreneur or whoever launches their businesses in their 20s and 30s? The average age of successful startup founders is 45. Yet those under 40 run more than 40% of all startups.

Furthermore, many well-known entrepreneurs got off to an early start. Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Steve Jobs started their companies in their 20s, reinforcing the belief that the most successful entrepreneurs start young.

At the same time, there are those who believe that the years of experience and the lessons learned from the elders contribute to its enormous success.

A recent study from the Copenhagen Business School finds that entrepreneurs in their 20s and 30s learn and invest over time and can ultimately run startups that are even more productive than those founded by older entrepreneurs.

By themselves, entrepreneurs who start running one business early and then start a second can be quite successful, and in many cases are even more successful than entrepreneurs who start in midlife. The conclusion of this study is: Young people who become serial entrepreneurs see their sales revenue almost double between their first and second companies. Even your second business is often larger than the typical older business owner.

In fact, 9% of all new entrepreneurs can evolve to be very successful. They are a select group and they are true seekers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3oBJ_0dC2eKdJ00

Image: Miguelangel Miquelena via Unsplash

More than 131,000 companies were analyzed in the study, most of which were owned by entrepreneurs who started just one company. On average, the entrepreneurs were 38 years old and had 13 years of education. 75% were men. Of all the companies analyzed, a combination of sole proprietorships and limited liability corporations in all industries, 18% were managed by serial entrepreneurs.

In general, these later companies tended to be more successful over time than the rookies or independents. On average, the first companies of serial entrepreneurs were 57% larger on their opening day than companies founded by novices.

The researchers found that young serial entrepreneurs, those in their mid-20s and early 30s, realize higher returns as they open their second business. Sales at the youngest founders' first companies averaged $ 92,750 and grew 82% at their second company.

At the same time, sales in the first companies of middle-aged entrepreneurs started higher, at almost $ 125,000, but their second companies were only 20% larger than the first companies they founded and never matched the average sales level of the second companies of the youngest entrepreneurs.

Second ventures of young serial entrepreneurs generally don't fail as often or as quickly as those run by novice entrepreneurs. Newbie-run startups fail, on average, three and a half years after opening.

Now, 7% of serial entrepreneurs, as the founders of a second or more companies are called, had an entrepreneur father and generated sales 5.9% higher than those of other entrepreneurs. It was also revealed that as young serial entrepreneurs progress, they are also more likely than older ones to register their second new business to protect themselves from personal loss should their ventures fail.

This new business is generally a Limited Liability Company (LLC), that is, a legally registered business entity limited by shares. Limited liability means that all shareholders are liable for all debts incurred by the company.

The advantage of an LLC is that no creditor can pursue your personal wealth if your business fails. It provides downside protection, and when you have downside protection, you will take on riskier projects when starting your new venture. Business success is more likely when the entrepreneur takes greater risks, so moving to LLC status with the second business sustains the greatest sales success.

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Weekly

Entrepreneur Daniel Del Carlo makes a successful mark in the digital world and e-commerce sector

In this modern era of the internet, there has been a seamless transition from mainstream jobs to entrepreneurship. Following this route and making a successful career, Daniel Del Carlo started his first business venture with a marketing agency. With easy access to learning different concepts about the online ecosystem, Daniel gave great exposure to companies and brands through influencer marketing. Through self-education, he learnt the fundamentals of marketing and executed them in daily operations.
SAN JOSE, CA
theedgemarkets.com

MEDAC successfully assists 220,248 affected entrepreneurs within AKM 100-day target

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) has successfully assisted a total of 220,248 entrepreneurs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic under the 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) programme or AKM target. Its minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the total exceeded their initial...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Two Young Entrepreneurs Share Why Investing Time In Yourself Guarantees Success

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. It's easy to believe you have to prop up your dreams of success with strong financial backing. Many hopeful entrepreneurs won’t even set out on their journey toward success unless they have gathered together enough funds to put their minds at ease. According to Bastiaan Slot and Alex Richard, this mindset keeps an endless amount of people from reaching their true potential because the greatest asset you can invest in is actually yourself.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Here's what 2 founders told aspiring entrepreneurs they learned from launching their startups

Entrepreneurship abounds in Silicon Valley. But what should people know about starting companies before taking the leap?. There are certainly lots of lessons aspiring founders can draw on, including everything from how to find a startup idea to what to expect in the early days of running a new company, a pair of speakers at the Silicon Valley Leadership Group's Startup Story Roundtable made clear Monday. But the most important thing people who are undecided about becoming entrepreneurs should know is that it can be a lot of fun, one of the speakers, Ainsley Braun, said at the online event.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
we-heart.com

Follow these top tips for becoming a successful entrepreneur and watch your startup journey begin to quickly unfold...

Becoming an entrepreneur can be extremely exciting. However, on your journey to establishing yourself as one, there are many things you need to know in order to ensure that you are successful. According to the statistics, 20 percent of new businesses fail within the first two years. Obviously, you want to avoid these mistakes by doing everything you possibly can to ensure the growth of your business. In these top tips for becoming a successful entrepreneur let’s have a look at the things you need to bear in mind in order to successfully run your own business.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Entrepreneurs#Lessons Learned#Unsplash
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande gets US$260m demand, warns of non-payment

BENGALURU (Dec 3): China Evergrande has got a demand under a US$260 million guarantee obligation, the company said on Friday, adding it may be unable to repay due to a liquidity crisis that has gripped China's property sector. Repayment dates under certain other agreements may be pulled forward if it...
ECONOMY
leedaily.com

A Couple Stored Ira Gold at Home. They Owe the IRS More Than $300,000

It can be risky to invest retirement-plan funds in abstruse assets without proper advice. A husband and a wife in Rhode Island have learned that lesson the challenging way. It’s an official law that owners of individual retirement accounts with assets invested in gold and silver coins can’t secure them in a safe at their home. A personal retirement account in the United States is a form of “individual retirement plan,” granted by many economic institutions that provide tax advantages for retirement savings.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy