GSK says its Covid-19 treatment works on Omicron

By Sean Farrell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FTSE 100 drugs company said it had tested Sotrovimab on specific individual mutations found in Omicron and that the treatment had shown activity against all variants of concern defined by the World Health Organization. GSK said it was working with...

healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Gsk#Omicron#Covid 19#European Union#Drugs#Vir Technology#Eu
Freethink

Is Omicron the COVID variant we have been waiting for?

The third time’s the charm, the saying goes. For SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID, perhaps the 13th time is the charm. Omicron is the 13th “variant of concern” or “variant of interest” that has emerged during the pandemic, hence the name — the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. (Greek letters nu and xi were skipped because the former sounds like “new” and the latter is a common surname — or, perhaps, it is the surname of a world leader the WHO would rather not upset.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Study finds elderly patients not at increased risk of cardiovascular issues after both Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

French investigators found that individuals over the age of 75 were not at an increased risk of having a myocardial infarction, stroke, or pulmonary embolism during the 14 days after receiving each of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses against the COVID-19 virus. French investigator reported that individuals aged 75 years and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ShareCast

Two Hutchmed drugs included in China's 2022 reimbursement list

HUTCHMED (China) Limited. Hutchmed China announced on Friday that, following negotiations with the China National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA), from 1 January the updated National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) will continue to include ‘Elunate’, or fruquintinib, and would now include ‘Sulanda’, or surufatinib. 8,191.00p. 16:24 03/12/21. -0.49%. -40.00p. 7,122.32. 16:27...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Many vaccines offer protection as boosters; Pfizer and Moderna may work best, study says

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Many vaccination and booster shot combinations appear to increase people’s protection against the coronavirus, but Pfizer’s and Moderna’s shots — both based on mRNA technology — may work best, according to a new study. The results lend weight to “mix-and-match” booster shots, which the United States’ top public health official endorsed this fall.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Study suggests past COVID infection may not fend off omicron

South African scientists are warning that reinfections among people who’ve already battled COVID-19 appear to be more likely with the new omicron variant than with earlier coronavirus mutants.A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival of omicron that they hadn't seen when two previous variants, including the extra-contagious delta variant, moved through the country.The findings, posted online Thursday, are preliminary and haven't yet undergone scientific review. Nor did the researchers say what portion of the reinfections were confirmed as omicron cases — or whether they caused serious illness.But the timing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

WHO says no Omicron deaths yet, as variant spreads worldwide

The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain's spread amid warnings that it could damage the global economic recovery. The United States and Australia became the latest countries to confirm locally transmitted cases of the variant, as Omicron infections pushed South Africa's total cases past three million. The World Health Organization has warned it could take weeks to determine how infectious the variant is, whether it causes more severe illness and how effective treatments and vaccines are against it. "We're going to get the answers that everybody out there needs," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said.
WORLD

