Police: Man involved in multiple robberies across 6 train stops in South Bronx

Police say they are looking for a man behind at least five different robberies, with at least four of them happening at the 6 train stop located at Southern Boulevard and East 149th Street in the South Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the first robbery among this reported stretch of incidents that happened on Nov. 7, where News 12 was told he and a group of people went up to a man leaving the 6 train, put him in a headlock and started punching him as they took his phone and money from his pockets.

Police are saying this was the only time the suspect in question – 20-year-old Orlin Alvarez – was in a group. News 12 is told that he was alone for at least three of the other robberies and had one person with him for another. Two of the robberies at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station involved Alvarez threatening people with a knife.

News 12 has been told by police that the two most recent robberies have turned violent and actually happened on board the 6 train, one where a 24-year-old man was punched in the face, and the other where a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the neck.

Despite this string of increasingly violent robberies, police have informed News 12 that Alvarez does not have a criminal record.

Any information regarding these incidents should be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).