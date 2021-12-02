ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Man involved in multiple robberies across 6 train stops in South Bronx

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0QDr_0dC2dYi200

Police say they are looking for a man behind at least five different robberies, with at least four of them happening at the 6 train stop located at Southern Boulevard and East 149th Street in the South Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the first robbery among this reported stretch of incidents that happened on Nov. 7, where News 12 was told he and a group of people went up to a man leaving the 6 train, put him in a headlock and started punching him as they took his phone and money from his pockets.

Police are saying this was the only time the suspect in question – 20-year-old Orlin Alvarez – was in a group. News 12 is told that he was alone for at least three of the other robberies and had one person with him for another. Two of the robberies at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station involved Alvarez threatening people with a knife.

News 12 has been told by police that the two most recent robberies have turned violent and actually happened on board the 6 train, one where a 24-year-old man was punched in the face, and the other where a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the neck.

Despite this string of increasingly violent robberies, police have informed News 12 that Alvarez does not have a criminal record.

Any information regarding these incidents should be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bronx#Robber#Police#Train Stop#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy