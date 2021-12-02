Revolutionizing AdTech with Blockchain – How Smart Contracts are Transforming the Programmatic Advertising Industry

Jack Tao: For me, Phemex is more than just another cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. I spent over a decade on Wall Street as a VP at Morgan Stanley, and if that taught me anything, it’s that the world of financial services as it stands today isn’t designed for retail investors. I encountered blockchain technology in its early days and even earned some Bitcoin from mining. However, despite the community’s philosophy of decentralization, transparency, and distributed control, I found few of these ideals implemented on mainstream exchanges. This is what led to Phemex’s inception.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO