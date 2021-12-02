ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Revolutionizing AdTech with Blockchain – How Smart Contracts are Transforming the Programmatic Advertising Industry

By Sigma Software
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of blockchain technology is revolutionizing the programmatic advertising industry. Not surprisingly even IAB has a Distributed Ledger Working Group that continuously investigates applications of emerging technologies in distributed ledger and cryptography and how to apply them to solving advertising challenges in connecting consumers with brands and managing consumer privacy...

martechseries.com

Hackernoon

"Web3 will revolutionize how the world interacts with the Internet of Value"

Jack Tao: For me, Phemex is more than just another cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. I spent over a decade on Wall Street as a VP at Morgan Stanley, and if that taught me anything, it’s that the world of financial services as it stands today isn’t designed for retail investors. I encountered blockchain technology in its early days and even earned some Bitcoin from mining. However, despite the community’s philosophy of decentralization, transparency, and distributed control, I found few of these ideals implemented on mainstream exchanges. This is what led to Phemex’s inception.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Crypto Hypers Launches Creative Solutions to Solve Marketing and Fundraising Problems for Crypto Projects

Crypto Hypers has launched a set of creative solutions to help crypto and blockchain-based projects solve their marketing and fundraising problems. The primary mission of Crypto Hypers is to help upcoming crypto projects improve their growth and development via its creative solutions and revolutionary ideas. Earlier this month, Al Jazeera published a report that revealed the crypto market surpassed the $3 trillion mark. New projects are launched into the industry, but most of them find it difficult to scale.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Avaamo Unveils the Broadest and Most Comprehensive Multilingual Support in the Conversational AI Industry

Avaamo’s Conversational AI Platform now supports 114 languages and dialects for Voice and Digital Assistants. Avaamo, a leader in Conversational AI platform, today announced its support for 114 languages and dialects across its platform to enhance the global deployments of Customer Experience (CX) and Employee self-service use-cases. Avaamo is already...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Quix Delivers Platform to Accelerate Live Data-Driven Products

An online integrated development environment (IDE) and new connectors to live data streams ensure flawless performance in real-world production environments. Data stream processing platform Quix announced the first online integrated development environment (IDE) for live data-driven products. With built-in connectors to live data streams such as currency markets, Twitter and AWS Kinesis, Quix’s platform radically accelerates development time.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Insured.io implements Customer Engagement strategy for AmFed

New platform provides a more streamlined, unified customer experience for AmFed. insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that AmFed has successfully implemented the company’s Customer Engagement Platform. Based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, AmFed has been a leading provider of tailored workers’...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Allison Dancy, Chief Marketing Officer at Kibo

AI-powered personalization systems can not only enhance the overall buying experience, it can also help brands gauge more about their actual buyer behaviors, Allison Dancy, Chief Marketing Officer at Kibo shares some thoughts:. ________. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Allison, we’d love to get to know you better! Tell...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Survey Your Way to Greater B2B Customer and Employee Loyalty

B2B marketers spend a lot of time identifying target customers and creating ideal customer profiles, i.e., subsets of target customers who are likely to become high-value accounts. This process helps B2B companies accelerate the sales cycle and increase conversion rates, according to Gartner analysis, as long as the customer profiles are accurate.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

mePrism Opens Consumer Data Beta to Give Consumers Data Rights

Following a flurry of high-profile appointments and a partnership with Palantir, mePrism’s beta invites consumers to take control over their own data. mePrism, a start-up focused on helping consumers take control over their data, announced that it is opening up its beta trial to new users. This is the latest step in the organization’s mission to give consumers greater control over their personal data and open up the data marketplace to everyone.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

MarketMuse Announces Acquisition of GrepWords

a leading content intelligence and strategy platform, acquired GrepWords in 2020 to bolster their data offerings for the search and content markets. Since the acquisition, GrepWords now tracks 5+ billion keywords, making it one of the largest databases in the search market. Users can access three API endpoints, including keywords, related keywords and SERP data, with further endpoints planned.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Deloitte Agrees to Acquire the Business of BIAS Corporation, a Leader in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Market

Acquisition extends Deloitte’s ability to deliver end-to-end cloud transformation services and cloud migration services for Oracle Solutions. Deloitte has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of BIAS, a cloud consulting firm that is a leader in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) market with experienced cloud professionals based in the United States and India. Founded in 2000, BIAS capabilities focus on advise, implement and operate services for cloud infrastructure, database, middleware, applications, analytics and security.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Industry-First: Singular Launches Singular Private Cloud for Marketing Measurement

Singular is launching Singular Private Cloud for marketing measurement to give major mobile brands complete control over their growth stack, marketing measurement, and sensitive user data. Singular is launching Singular Private Cloud for marketing measurement after 18 months of private beta with leading mobile games companies. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Genesys Continues Momentum for Employee Engagement with Recognition as a Leader in Workforce Optimization (WFO) by Independent Research Firm

Placement marks the first designation as a leader for Genesys in the WFO market, a significant milestone as the company continues to focus on orchestrating people-centric experiences. Genesys, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Workforce Optimization Platforms, Q4 2021”...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ethical Data Pioneer, CitizenMe, Awarded MyData Operator Award 2021

CitizenMe, the unique Zero Party Data platform, joins elite global group of 30 companies recognised for ethical data practices. MyData named CitizenMe a winner of The MyData Operator Awards 2021. The award recognizes companies that have shown leadership by empowering individuals to control their personal data. All entrants are required to demonstrate their commitment to ethical personal data management by disclosing information about their operations for thorough scrutiny.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Gold Data built a state-of the art tailor-made network for Amazon Web Services in Latin America and with it we won the Best OTT Partnership award at the Global Carrier Awards 2021

Gold Data is truly honored to be Global Carrier Awards’ 2021 biggest winner, with awards for Best OTT Partnership, Best Post Covid-19 Business Transformation and Best Data Service Innovation. Gold Data, the leading network provider in Latin America, was the recipient of three 2021 Global Carrier awards in the categories...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Scala Announces the Release of Flagship Digital Signage Platform Scala Enterprise 12.60

Scala today announced the latest release of its flagship digital signage platform, Scala Enterprise version 12.60, which delivers unparalleled fidelity into network health for enterprises deploying Scala technology at scale. Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies, has made significant resource investment to enhance the platform, having Enterprise 12.60 as the third major release in the past two years.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

TPGi Is Excited to Announce the Product Launch of Jaws Connect, a First-Of-Its-Kind Solution That Delivers Direct Assistive Technology User Feedback

TPGi is excited to announce the product launch of JAWS Connect, a first-of-its-kind solution that delivers assistive technology user feedback directly to the enterprise organizations seeking to deliver accessible digital experiences. TPGi is excited to announce the product launch of JAWS Connect, a first-of-its-kind solution that delivers assistive technology user...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Akeneo Named BigCommerce Preferred Global Technology Partner for Product Experience Management (PXM)

Akeneo PIM helps fast-growing businesses sell more, better, and faster via native integration within BigCommerce. Akeneo, a global leader in product experience management (PXM), announced its selection as a BigCommerce Preferred Global Technology Partner. The move will provide over 60,000 BigCommerce customers with seamless access to Akeneo’s award-winning product information management (PIM) solution, enabling them to deliver compelling product experiences and unlock multi-channel growth.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Astrato Champions the Next Generation of Cloud BI

Astrato Analytics empowers organizations to play the data where it lives. Astrato Analytics unveils the next generation in cloud analytics. Astrato, the cloud BI and analytics platform, empowers everyone with real-time insights from Snowflake’s Data Cloud to keep pace with the increasing flow of business data for informed decision making.
SOFTWARE

