Lawrence County, PA

Dog licenses now available in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE — Dog licenses for 2022 are now available in Lawrence County. Dogs must be licensed by Jan. 1.

Licenses can be purchased at the county treasurer's office at 430 Court St. in New Castle from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or sent by mail to Lawrence County Treasurer, 430 Court St., New Castle, PA, 16101.

One may also order yearly dog licenses online at padoglicense.com or physically at an additional third-party location for a convenience fee of $2 per license.

The outside locations include Reed’s Services, 1312 Woodside Ave., Ellwood City, PA, 16117; Reed’s Services, 2613 State Street., New Castle; The Critter Corner, 1001 Wilmington Avenue, New Castle; The Lawrence County Humane Society, Pearson Mill Road, New Castle.

Owners can either order an annual license, which is valid during the calendar year, Jan. 1-Dec. 31, or a lifetime license, which does not have to be renewed, but requires the purchase of a microchip.

The application must be signed by the dog owner.

Dog owners moving into Lawrence County will need to purchase a county dog license from the treasurer’s office. A dog license from another county does not transfer and is not valid within Lawrence County.

For annual licenses, the costs $8.50 each for dogs that are not spayed/neutered for a non-senior/disabled person, $6.50 for a spayed/neutered dog for a non-senior/disabled person, $6.50 for non-spayed/neutered dog for a senior/disabled person, and $4.50 for a spayed/neutered dog for a senior/disabled person.

For lifetime licenses, the cost is $51.50 each for dogs that are not spayed/neutered for a non-senior disabled person, $31.50 for a spayed/neutered dog for a non-senior/disabled person, $31.50 for a non-spayed/neutered dog for senior/disabled person, and $21.50 for a spayed/neutered dog for a senior/disabled person.

For a lifetime dog license, an application and permanent identification form must be completed. The ID verification is to be signed by the veterinarian as well.

Duplicate licenses are also available at the treasurer’s office for $1.50 each.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

