A total of 23 species could be removed from the Endangered Species Act (ESA) due to extinction, following a proposal from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.The list includes several birds, two types of fish, and eight species of freshwater mussels that have sadly gone the way of the dodo.A 2019 report from the UN found that one in four species are at risk of extinction, with human activities “threatening more species now than ever before”. Devastatingly, marine pollution has increased tenfold since 1980.The UN report also listed the five main drivers of “unprecedented” biodiversity and ecosystem change over...

WILDLIFE ・ 1 HOUR AGO