NHL

McDavid (4 points), Hyman lead Oilers past Penguins 5-2

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Zach Hyman...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

hawaiitelegraph.com

Oilers jump on Blackhawks early in 5-2 win

Connor McDavid scored and added an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games, and the Edmonton Oilers used a four-goal first period to beat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night. McDavid, with at least one point in every game and 32 points overall, waited all of...
NHL
KESQ

Goals by McDavid, Draisaitl lead Oilers past Blackhawks 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 8-1-0 at home. Alex DeBrincat had a pair of goals for the Blackhawks, who had won four straight games. Yamamoto and Draisaitl both scored short-handed. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blackhawks 2

EDMONTON, AB - Chicago Blackhawks down. Connor McDavid expanded his point streak to 17 games with a goal and assist, Leon Draisaitl tallied his National Hockey League-leading 18th of the year and Philip Broberg notched his first career NHL point with an assist in the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 win over the Blackhawks on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Rogers Place.
NHL
NHL

McDavid extends point streak to 17, Oilers defeat Blackhawks

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 17 games, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 at Rogers Place on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, Evan Bouchard had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made...
NHL
NHL

McDavid point streak ends at 17 to open season, Oilers fall to Stars

DALLAS -- Connor McDavid had his season-opening point streak end at 17 games when the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Dallas Stars 4-1 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday. "I think we took time and space away from [McDavid] and played him pretty hard, so he didn't have that much time to make plays," Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen said. "Of course, he's a great player, [he'll] always have some chances, but I think we played pretty well against him tonight."
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: McDavid looks for points in 18 straight with Oilers

Flyers start challenging three-game stretch by facing Lightning; improving Blackhawks visit Flames. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Tuesday. McDavid seeks to extend point streak, get...
NHL
KESQ

Draisaitl, McDavid 4 points each as Oilers beat Coyotes 5-3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two goals and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Arizona Coyotes 5-3. Draisaitl has 10 goals in his last eight games, and McDavid got right back in the scoring column after his season-long, 17-game point streak ended in a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Dallas. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 20 goals, and his second of the night at 13:08 of the third period made it 4-1. He also tops the league with 40 points. McDavid has 13 goals and ranks second with 35 points. McDavid’s empty-net goal with 28 seconds remaining clinched it after Travis Boyd and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Coyotes in the final seven minutes.
NHL
Yardbarker

Zach Hyman Proving Oilers’ Investment Was a Smart Move

The Oilers addressed a major concern over the offseason in bolstering their top-six forward group by signing one of the bigger available free agent forwards in Zach Hyman, who was let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 29-year-old forward signed a monster seven-year deal worth an average annual value of $5.5 million. Hyman played a key role for the Maple Leafs, mostly on the team’s top line with highly talented forwards in Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 21.0 Wrap Up: Oilers execute the rope-a-dope in 5-2 win over the Penguins

Just like they drew it up. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Can I be honest with you guys? When I first saw the defensive group the Oilers would be working with against the Penguins, I had an Eakins-era chill run down the back of my spine. It’s not that I’m not excited about the prospects the Oilers are developing down on the farm, but at the NHL level, those duos didn’t exactly fill my tummy with warm and fuzzies, ya know? That said, I also had plenty of doubts on Saturday when the boys rolled into Vegas and it made me think that maybe the Hockey Gords would be willing to throw us another bone. So when Zach Hyman scored on the first shot of the game to give the boys an early lead despite being vastly outplayed, I thought that maybe my Oilers-related worries were overblown and everything would turn out alright. But as the period wore on and the Penguins started winning shift after shift before eventually knotting up the score, I wondered how long into the rope-a-dope the Oilers were going to wait before they started to fight back. Surely this had to be the plan, right? I know that may seem weird to say since the boys were able to finish the period up by a goal, but I had a very hard time believing that advantage would last long unless they found a way to get their legs moving.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways From a Hard-Fought Oilers Victory Over the Penguins

A 5-2 win at home vs the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins moved the banged-up Edmonton Oilers into first place in NHL points percentage and a 16-5 record on the season. They are 9-1 at home and continue to overcome adversity as proof that their goaltenders and defence should have the team’s confidence.
NHL
arcamax.com

Penguins drop latest showdown between superstars Crosby and McDavid, 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta – There’s just a different kind of energy in the air on the rare occasions when Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid share a sheet of ice. Rogers Place was buzzing Wednesday when Crosby and McDavid, arguably the two greatest players of this century, went rush for rush late in the first period.
NHL
Reuters

Connor McDavid's 4 points lead Oilers past Penguins

Connor McDavid registered three assists, two on goals by Zach Hyman, and added an empty-netter, as the Edmonton Oilers broke open a tie game in the third period for a 5-2 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. With the game tied 2-2 after two periods, Kailer Yamamoto...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

McDavid, Oilers find another gear late as Crosby, Penguins fade

EDMONTON -- It was billed as Sidney Crosby versus Connor McDavid. And let’s face it: it will always be that way when Edmonton and Pittsburgh meet, until the day Sid hangs ‘em up. But as the game wore on the fight -- with Crosby’s season parsed by a recovery from...
NHL
NHL

McDavid, Oilers defeat Jarry, Penguins

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Zach Hyman scored two goals, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves for Edmonton (16-5-0), which has won three in a row and five of six.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Penguins 2

EDMONTON, AB - Move over, Sid the Kid. In a game billed as a contest between two generational talents in Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, it was the Oilers captain setting the pace. McDavid posted a four-point night, recording an empty-netter and three assists as the Oilers improved to 16-5-0...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

McDavid Scores Four Points, Oilers Outclass Penguins 5-2

Whether intentional or not, coaches gave the hockey world a head-to-head matchup between Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. The all-time great Crosby and great-in-waiting McDavid didn’t disappoint as both notched assists and offensive chances shortly after the opening puck drop. The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-8-5) kept the puck from the Edmonton Oilers (16-5-0) in the second period, but Edmonton filled the net in the first and third periods to beat the Penguins 5-2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Kraken take early lead, hold off Oilers for 4-3 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Though it took a little more than a month to find a style of play that would lead to success, the expansion Seattle Kraken are now rolling. And they’re beating some pretty good teams along the way.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Guentzel scores 3 in 2nd period, Penguins beat Canucks 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored three goals in the second period and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday night. Guentzel scored two power-play goals after the Canucks had three players sent to the penalty box in quick succession.
NHL

