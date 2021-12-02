ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rookie Elijah Mitchell becomes pleasant surprise for 49ers

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mitchell has been one of the NFL's...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

ESPN

San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell goes from sixth-round pick to Adrian Peterson comparisons

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds and with the strength to match, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams isn't easily moved. Which is why his short list of running backs who have left a lasting, physical impact on him consists of two: future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson and 49ers rookie Elijah Mitchell. That Peterson, who accidentally decleated Williams when he was a freshman at the University of Oklahoma, is one of those names is no surprise.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers will be without rookie RB Mitchell against Jaguars

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell has officially been ruled out for the 49ers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mitchell carried the ball a career-high 27 times Monday in the 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams. He ran for 91 yards, but now has a fractured finger. The sixth-round draft pick has exceeded expectations this season, taking over as the 49ers' starting running back. He's one of a small handful of 49ers rookies who have contributed this season.
NFL
Daily Iberian

Mitchell plays through pain in rookie season with 49ers

Elijah Mitchell plays through the pain. The former Erath High and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns star has dealt with four notable injuries during his rookie season in the NFL, including needing surgery this past week for a fractured finger suffered Monday. Yet, the San Francisco 49ers running back is only listed...
NFL
NESN

Elijah Mitchell inactive for Week 11 against the Jaguars

Elijah Mitchell is inactive for the 49ers Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mitchell is dealing with a broken finger and a rib injury. It’s not surprising that Mitchell is out, considering Coach Kyle Shanahan was non-committal about Mitchell’s status leading up to the game this week. In addition, Mitchell was unable to participate in practice this week, aside from some light running. This season, Mitchell leads the team with 560 rushing yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 80 yards per game. JaMycal Hasty is also inactive for Sunday’s game, so it looks like Jeff Wilson will be filling the void. The 49ers rank 18th in the NFL with 1,061 total rushing yards.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers could have Dre Greenlaw, Dee Ford on Sunday; Elijah Mitchell returns to practice

The 49ers’ resurgent defense should have reinforcements Sunday when San Francisco faces the Vikings’ seventh-ranked offense. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic Wednesday that inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) and pass rusher Dee Ford (back) would return from extended absences to play against Minnesota. Greenlaw, whose practice window was opened last week, has been sidelined since he underwent surgery after the season opener. Ford, who will return to practice Thursday, has missed the past four games due to a flareup of his ongoing back issues.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers vs. Seahawks bumped from prime time; Elijah Mitchell iffy to play vs. Vikings

Two seasons after their winner-take-all battle for the NFC West title was moved to a Sunday night, the 49ers and Seahawks have been bumped from prime time because both teams’ chances of winning the division are comically slim. San Francisco (5-5) and Seattle (3-7), scheduled to play on “Sunday Night...
NFL
SF

Updates on Elijah Mitchell, Dee Ford and Others Ahead of #MINvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers could see the return of running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ for Sunday's NFC showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. The ball carrier was limited during the week of practices and showed encouraging signs in his recovery from a finger surgery a week ago. However, San Francisco will be monitoring his progress over the weekend before giving Mitchell the green light in advance of Sunday.
NFL
Marin Independent Journal

49ers on Friday: Elijah Mitchell could face Vikings with pin in broken finger

Running back Elijah Mitchell practiced in a blue jersey all week, which serves as a warning that he is not to be touched during practice. That could change Sunday when the 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium, where it’s possible the team’s leading rusher could be available after missing just one game following surgery to insert a pin in a broken finger.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers RB Mitchell active for pivotal clash with Vikings

Elijah Mitchell was limited in practice all week, but the rookie running back is active for the 49ers' pivotal clash with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Mitchell is dealing with a fractured right middle finger, and had surgery last week to insert a pin. He entered the weekend as questionable for the huge NFC showdown, but the 49ers felt comfortable clearing him.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Elijah Mitchell finally finds end zone for 49ers

It was a second-half avalanche early in the third quarter for the 49ers. They got a touchdown to go ahead 21-14 over the Vikings, then one play later Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tossed a bad interception to 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair that set up the 49ers at the Minnesota 3. Running back Elijah Mitchell punched it in on first down to put the 49ers up two touchdowns. Mitchell is up to 82 yards on 15 carries, and the rushing score is the rookie’s first since Week 8 at Chicago.
NFL
ESPN

San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell set to play vs. Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell active for Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured finger. Mitchell, who had been listed as questionable with a finger and rib injury, underwent surgery on the finger Nov. 16. He suffered a...
NFL
Mercury News

49ers report card: Deebo Samuel’s injury stings but Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair shine

Here is how the 49ers (6-5) graded in Sunday’s 34-26 home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-6): Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-series interception “inexcusable,” and he demanded his quarterback rally, which he did on several key throws. There was the third-and-11 completion to Brandon Aiyuk and an ensuing touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings’ touchdown to swing the momentum and spark a 21-point scoring spree. There were late completions to Trent Sherfield and Kyle Juszczyk to help kill precious minutes. Aiyuk’s catches went for 37, 30 and 24 yards. Those are confidence builders at a time they might need him more than ever, if Deebo Samuel is shelved by a groin injury. Kittle had just one catch (13 yards) but it was timely and to the 3-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton had a couple of rough spots on the line’s right side. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer complained about the 49ers getting away with holding, which is something the 49ers have seen too often with how opponents treat Nick Bosa.
NFL
Niners Nation

Elijah Mitchell is turning into an overnight star for the 49ers’ offense

Early in the season, I was critical of running back Elijah Mitchell’s vision, pointing out certain plays where he missed a running lane or potentially left extra yards on the field. As the season has progressed, I am in awe of the development of Mitchell into a star running back...
NFL
Marin Independent Journal

49ers studs and duds: Elijah Mitchell picks up where he left off against Vikings

SANTA CLARA — A look at studs and duds from the 49ers’ 34-26 win Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium:. Running back Elijah Mitchell: Coming back after missing a single game following surgery to insert a pin in the broken middle finger of his right hand, Mitchell had his fourth 100-yard plus game of the season to power the 49ers running game. Consistent throughout, Mitchell gained 133 yards on 27 carries.
NFL
49erswebzone

What Kyle Shanahan said about Elijah Mitchell’s availability for 49ers-Vikings

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers hope to have running back Elijah Mitchell available for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Of course, the team hoped to have him available this past weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he was inactive.
NFL

