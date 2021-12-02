ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Linger Thursday

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures continue. Thursday’s temperatures will reach the upper 50s...

Minnesota Weather: ‘Heavy, Heavy, Heavy Snow’ To Hit Northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More snow is on the way Sunday, particularly in northeastern Minnesota, where more than 18 inches could fall in some parts. WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said “heavy, heavy, heavy snow” will move through northern Minnesota into the North Shore Sunday afternoon. Augustyniak says that, for several hours this afternoon, snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be likely just inland from Lake Superior. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard Warning for parts of southern Cook County until 6 a.m. Monday due to a period of high winds and low visibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Light Snow & Rain Possible Sunday

There is a possibility of light snow for Sunday morning and evening. Don't expect more than 1/2" in any given area, and travel impacts will be mostly (if not all the way) muted. This snow becomes more rain around the afternoon as we warm up. Temperatures warming up into the 40s for one more day will prevent ice from being much of a factor. A lot of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will likely not feel the impacts or see a lot of snow or rain. The majority of the activity will occur well off to our north. There is one more snow chance very late Sunday night, but most of it will stay northeast as the system wraps around. More activity is expected to occur through the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Snowy slick Sunday ahead

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - This evening and tonight: Any remaining plans for Saturday evening and the first part of Saturday night should be good to go except a tad cold. Temperatures this evening fall back into the low and mid-20s. For tonight snow begins to work its way into the southwest to the northeast and should be widespread by the early morning hours. Snow could be moderate to heavy at times and make the roads slick. A winter storm warning is up for most regions, and a blizzard warning is up for southern Cook County. Temperatures tonight fall back into the lower 20s.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: A Warmer, More Humid Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s going to be a warmer and more humid Sunday afternoon with highs getting into the lower 80s. The showers from early Sunday morning have come to an end for the afternoon and the rest of Sunday. Showers quickly return for early Monday morning mainly over the Keys. Then the wind flow shifts form the southeast to the southwest. This will push the showers towards the cities in Miami-Dade and Broward. Sunday highs. (CBS4) South Florida will have afternoon showers and muggy conditions for Monday with high temperatures in the low 80s. Showers on Monday. (CBS4) A drier day is in store for Tuesday, but it will be very humid and warm with the flow remaining out of the southwest. That humidity will make it feel uncomfortable as highs are expected to heat up near the mid-80s. In fact, temperatures this week will be getting close to record highs for the month of December. Temperature highs for the next six days. (CBS4) This humid and unseasonably warm pattern continues through at least Friday with high temperatures in the mid-80s and lows in the 70s.
MIAMI, FL
New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/5 Sunday Morning Forecast

It’s another quiet, but chilly morning this Sunday with temps ranging from the mid 30s around NYC to the upper 20s N&W. We’ll climb into the mid and upper 40s for most this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Clouds will be on the increase by late afternoon and especially through the evening hours. Once again, winds will be relatively calm, so not much of a wind chill factor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Some Winter Equipment In Short Supply As Snowfall Heads For Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An average of 1 inch of snow should accumulate in the metro area by Sunday morning. “I think it’s about time. It’s the middle of December, I’ve got my decorations up already. I want there to be snow,” said Lindsay Schmidt. Many Minnesotans welcome the snow. “To...
MINNESOTA STATE
A blizzard warning in Hawaii but no snow yet in Denver, in unusual December weather

Across the U.S., the weather is simply weird: The highest peaks of Hawaii spent the weekend under a blizzard warning, while record rainfall drenched the Pacific Northwest, unseasonably warm temperatures stretched across the Midwest and South, and a major snow drought in the Rockies means Denver has still not seen its first snowfall of the season.
HAWAII STATE
WPRI

Weather Now: More Sunshine to Finish the Weekend; Wind & Rain Returns Monday

Weather Now: More Sunshine to Finish the Weekend; Wind & Rain Returns Monday. Weather Now: More Sunshine to Finish the Weekend; Wind & Rain Returns Monday. RI's non-emergency medical transportation contractor under investigation after patient dies following crash. Weather Now: Quiet Rest of Weekend. Showers/Wind Arrive on Monday. Omicron variant...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Chicago Weather: Rain Followed By Colder Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain coverage increases as we approach midday. Some AM slippery areas are possible to the far NW of the city. Rain ends, cold front moves through and clouds break. A few flurries are possible Monday morning followed by mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures, with a high in the middle 30s. December 5 Normal- 40 Saturday- 44 Today- 45 Sunrise- 7:04am Today: rain develops, with a breezy high of 45 Tonight: partly cloudy, 30 Monday: a morning flurry, then mostly sunny and colder, 34
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

First Major Snowfall Brings Avalanche Of Wintery Pics

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of Minnesota got as much as 6 inches of snow Saturday, and more is on the way. The Twin Cities only saw about an inch, and won’t get much more on Sunday. But in northeastern Minnesota, more than 18 inches could fall just north of Grand Marais. READ MORE: ‘Heavy, Heavy, Heavy Snow’ To Hit Northeastern Minnesota Minnesotans love their weather, and plenty of snow pictures and videos have come pouring in. Here are some of the best. Karna Bergstrom captured this video of the chilly scene near Two Harbors. "The sea was angry that day, my friends…"Near Two Harbors pic.twitter.com/Ht2aaGHLMt — Karna Bergstrom (@KmbSmile) December 5, 2021 Snow at Fox Hollow Golf Club in St. Michael (credit: Al Cooper) Snowy roads in Duluth Sunday morning. (credit: MnDOT) Snow in Crosslake (credit: Alberta Rosburg) About 3.5 inches of snow in Bemidji (credit: Tom from Bemidji/@tpers228 on Twitter) Lisa Meadows’ dog Thunder loves the snow! (credit: Lisa Meadows) Lake Irene in Miltona (credit: Terri Myhre) The Fiddlin’ Farmstead in Becker (credit: Kelly LaFond)
ENVIRONMENT
State Patrol: 260+ Crashes As Snow Coats Minnesota Roads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday’s snowfall made for dangerous driving on Minnesota’s roads. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 261 crashes between 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Someone was injured in 26 of those crashes, though there were no fatalities, the patrol said. In addition, 115 vehicles...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/5 Sunday Afternoon Forecast

We’re looking at a seasonable chill to finish out this first weekend of December. Highs will be in the mid 40s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase this evening, but it’ll remain dry. Late tonight into early Monday, a round of showers moves through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
