Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Linger Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of Minnesota got as much as 6 inches of snow Saturday, and more is on the way.
The Twin Cities only saw about an inch, and won’t get much more on Sunday. But in northeastern Minnesota, more than 18 inches could fall just north of Grand Marais.
READ MORE: ‘Heavy, Heavy, Heavy Snow’ To Hit Northeastern Minnesota
Minnesotans love their weather, and plenty of snow pictures and videos have come pouring in. Here are some of the best.
Karna Bergstrom captured this video of the chilly scene near Two Harbors.
"The sea was angry that day, my friends…"Near Two Harbors pic.twitter.com/Ht2aaGHLMt
— Karna Bergstrom (@KmbSmile) December 5, 2021
Snow at Fox Hollow Golf Club in St. Michael (credit: Al Cooper)
Snowy roads in Duluth Sunday morning. (credit: MnDOT)
Snow in Crosslake (credit: Alberta Rosburg)
About 3.5 inches of snow in Bemidji (credit: Tom from Bemidji/@tpers228 on Twitter)
Lisa Meadows’ dog Thunder loves the snow! (credit: Lisa Meadows)
Lake Irene in Miltona (credit: Terri Myhre)
The Fiddlin’ Farmstead in Becker (credit: Kelly LaFond)
Comments / 0