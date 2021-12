New Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Adds MJ and Villains. If there are in fact multiple Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home, then Sony and Marvel have shown great restraint. Assuming that it is true, that secret can only be kept for so long, regardless of the veracity of recently leaked pics. For now, all we really have to go on are the trailers which have revealed that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) caused this mess. Peter’s secret identity was revealed in the Spider-Man: Far From Home, and that’s why he went to Strange for help. But the spell to erase the world’s knowledge of Peter’s secret has unleased the villains from the previous incarnations of Spider-Man.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO