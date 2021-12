2nd Annual Synergy Achievement Awards Honor School Districts’ Pandemic Year Successes

The Cherokee County School District has earned the State’s highest honor for leadership and dedication to providing the best education possible to every child. Accepting the Governance Team of the Year Award at the awards ceremony on Wednesday night on behalf of the entire Cherokee County School Board and District leadership team are, from left to right, School Board members Patsy Jordan and Kelly Poole, School Board Chair Kyla Cromer and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO