Iron Maiden will finally return to North America in 2022 for their Legacy Of The Beast world tour. The trek is scheduled to kick off in September with special guests Trivium and Within Temptation. First access to tickets are available now via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform that will run through 10:00 PM ET on Sunday (5th). Verified fan presale begins next Wednesday (8th) at 10:00 AM local time. There will also be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden fan club members starting Tuesday (7th) at 10am local time. All pre sales end on Thursday (9th) at 10:00 PM local time. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on December 10th at 10:00AM local time.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO