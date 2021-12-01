ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Simon At Peace Winding Down His Creative Work

By Music News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Simon maintains he's at peace at allowing his creative life to end as he enjoys being 80. Simon talks about retirement — among many others topics — in his new audio biography, Miracle And Wonder: Conversations With Paul Simon, which was co-created with Malcolm Gladwell and New York Times journalist...

Paul Simon 12/2/21

Paul Simon maintains he’s at peace at allowing his creative life to end as he enjoys being 80. Simon talks about retirement — among many others topics — in his new audio biography, Miracle And Wonder: Conversations With Paul Simon, which was co-created with Malcolm Gladwell and New York Times journalist Bruce Headlam.
