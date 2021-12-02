ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Thursday! Before anything else… today is Pete’s birthday!!! We’ll be celebrating this evening with a dinner party. Life is short – eat the cake! Moving on. Today I want to look at my favorite winter coats and jackets. These pieces are great to wear over the holidays as well as...

countryliving.com

12 dog winter coats to keep your pups cosy this Christmas

Are you looking for a warm dog winter coat? It doesn't matter what breed you own, there's no amount of fur that can keep all dogs safe from winter's tough elements. Whether you want dog coats with legs or small dog winter coats, we have done the hard work for you and researched the best available to buy now.
TanyaFosterBlog

Chic Looks for the Holidays

Good morning! Can you believe that Thanksgiving is only two weeks away? This means it’s time to pick out your holiday looks for the season. Let’s look at a variety of pieces that are easy to dress up or down, depending on the events you have planned. These looks are not only great for the holidays, but all season long! Whether you need a good mixed media dress or just a casual sweater look – Laura and I have you covered.
TanyaFosterBlog

Bundle Up And Stay Stylish

How do you holiday? What are your favorite traditions? There is nothing like getting cozy by the fire, listening to Christmas music, wrapping gifts and enjoying a hot toddy! Well, maybe delivering those gifts and brining joy to family, neighbors and friends. The key is to stay comfortable and warm, while also looking stylish. Let’s look at different ways that we can layer and still feel fashion-forward this holiday season. These are great interchangeable looks that are great to wear now and throughout the upcoming holiday season!
purewow.com

The 14 Best Maternity Winter Coats to Rock This Season

Congratulations on being pregnant...and on needing a whole new wardrobe. Yes, motherhood will keep you on your toes, and the fun starts before the bun in your oven is even fully baked. On that note, let’s talk about that beloved winter coat you splurged on last year, but can no longer zip over your midsection. Better yet, let’s not. Instead, check out our list of the best maternity winter coats and find yourself a new (and legitimately stylish) cold-weather workhorse—because you know the temperatures are going to drop before that baby does.
Telegraph

Five of the best high street brands for winter coats

There’s a nip in the air and as we head towards the festive season, it’s only going to get colder. Puffer coats go well with more casual jeans and boots – check out Jil Sander’s collaboration with Uniqlo for new season shapes – whereas dresses and skirts look better with longer styles.
FOX2Now

Best post-Black Friday deals on winter coats for the whole family

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Don’t panic if you missed out on Black Friday sales. There are still plenty of great deals to be had, especially if you’re on the hunt for winter coats for yourself, your children or anyone in the family. You can find many styles and types on sale right now, even though winter is right around the corner. Whether you’re looking for winter coats for women, a men’s ski jacket, or puffer jackets for your little ones, we’ve gathered the best winter coat deals to save you serious money.
ETOnline.com

Best Puffer Jackets and Coats to Shop for Black Friday

Black Friday is here and holiday shopping is ramping up just as the season of layering is beginning making it the perfect time to get those puffer coats and jackets! This year with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, but shopping early should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and a puffer coat to you before winter arrives.
inputmag.com

The coolest fleece jackets and puffer vests you need this winter

If you want to do layering right in winter, the vest is a garment not to overlook. It’s the perfect piece to toss on underneath your jacket for that last boost of warmth you need, and it may very well be the only thing you need on the surprisingly warm days of winter.
StreetInsider.com

Men’s Black Parka Jackets Canada – Best Waterproof Winter Coats 2021 Updated

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Frank And Oak have launched the new Alpine parka coat as part of its new men’s sustainable winter outerwear collection. The coat is available in rosin, coffee bean, and black colours. The collection also includes fishtail parkas, waterproof parkas with hoods, and long parkas.
TanyaFosterBlog

Metallic jeans two ways

Good morning! Did everyone have a nice holiday week last week? I cannot believe it is almost December! This means that holiday shopping is in full swing. Be sure and check out all of my 2021 holiday gift guides HERE or use the 2021 Holiday Gift Guides drop down menu for the full blog posts. Today I want to take a look at a major trend: metallic jeans. Metallic jeans are a great statement piece to own this winter and holiday season. Let’s look at how to style them two ways!
Telegraph

The grown-up way to wear a teddy coat this winter

It’s time for some Marmite fashion... you will either love this column or hate it. But for those who are still on the hunt for a great coat (hurry up, it’s December next week), these two might just be what you are looking for. Why? Because they are just “a bit different”, some light (fluffy, oversized) relief, a sartorial palette cleanser. They scream “look at me” but they actually also allow you to hide away. They encourage hibernation. They cover a multitude of sins when you want to just dash out for a high-speed errand. They make an outfit without you having to even think twice.
Gear Patrol

This Sleek Winter Jacket Promotes a More Sustainable Life

According to the brand, LifeLabs is the first textile innovator to combat the effects of climate change through thermally efficient apparel. LifeLabs founder, Dr. Yi Cui, has developed two unique technologies: CoolLife and WarmLife. By regulating the temperature of your skin, CoolLife and WarmLife reduce the need for wasteful ambient heating and cooling. By increasing individual energy efficiency, LifeLabs technologies can empower a significant reduction of global greenhouse gas emissions and water pollution over time. The Unisex WarmLife Jacket is the brand's high-performing winter jacket that uses these technologies to keep you comfortable in cold weather while encouraging a more sustainable life.
wfla.com

Best women’s winter coat for extreme cold

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which women’s winter coat for extreme cold is best?. If you live in a geographical area that experiences continuous cold climates or all four seasons, then you’re no newbie when it comes to the frigid temperatures of winter. Even though curling up on the couch with multiple blankets and a steaming cup of hot cocoa is ideal for the dead of winter, people’s lives don’t always allow for such luxuries. A well-made and well-insulated winter coat is essential for anyone who has to brave the great outdoors on a regular basis during the colder seasons or year-round in consistently brisk environments.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Way to Stay Cozy at Home? Get a Pair of Crocs

A new music doc is streaming on your TV, cookies are warming up in the oven, and snow’s falling outside — yet somehow, your feet are still freezing cold. Even if you keep turning up the thermostat this month, there’s an easier way to make sure you’re cozy this winter: Slip into a pair of Crocs. The company has produced its classically comfortable and functional shoes since 2002, and nearly two decades later, Crocs are seemingly on everyone’s feet (and in over 90 countries). The Classic Clog slide-on style is a popular footwear staple, especially for running errands, camping and wearing...
Cape Gazette

Post 28 Auxiliary collecting winter coats

American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary education chair Candice Ruckle is heading up a winter coat drive to help those in need. Donations of gently used or new coats, hats and gloves can be dropped off at the post at 31768 Legion Road off Route 24 near Long Neck. For more...
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
Us Weekly

Act Fast — Amazon’s Cult-Favorite Winter Jacket Is on Sale… For Now!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re making our lists and checking them twice — and for many of Us, it’s starting to feel as if something is missing this holiday season. Sure, we’ve gotten gifts for most of the people in our lives — but there’s a void that needs to be filled.
Robb Report

Gucci and The North Face Team Up for a Punchy New Collaboration

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with The...
TBR News Media

Winter coat drive underway in Smithtown

For several years, Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) has been working with Smithtown-based SMM Advertising and Retired Volunteer Services Programs (RSVP) to conduct a winter coat drive to provide coats to various organizations that provide services to people in need or who reside in shelters and could use warm winter clothing. They are collecting gently used or new coats, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and new socks for infants, children, teens and adult men and women.
