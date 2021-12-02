Winter Coats and Jackets

It’s time for some Marmite fashion... you will either love this column or hate it. But for those who are still on the hunt for a great coat (hurry up, it’s December next week), these two might just be what you are looking for. Why? Because they are just “a bit different”, some light (fluffy, oversized) relief, a sartorial palette cleanser. They scream “look at me” but they actually also allow you to hide away. They encourage hibernation. They cover a multitude of sins when you want to just dash out for a high-speed errand. They make an outfit without you having to even think twice.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO