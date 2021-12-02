Massive Resilience: An Emergent Strategy for Racial Equity in Richmond, VA

Growing up in Miami Florida as a Latina, I never really considered myself a “minority” because of the high population of Latinos and Spanish-speakers living there. Every sign you read and every space you enter is bilingual; that is the norm. So, when I moved to Richmond, I experienced culture shock as I noticed the lack of language diversity and representation of the Spanish language throughout mainstream and public spaces. I thought, “Is this what the rest of this country is really like?” and was fueled by a strong desire to reconnect with my culture and find the Latino community in this new place. It is on this journey that I found Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center. This agency, for which I have been working over the past year, serves Spanish-speaking victims of violence in Virginia, and does so through a powerful effort of cultural and linguistic empathy. By this, I mean that they genuinely understand the people they serve from both a cultural and linguistic perspective. The systems in place that serve victims of violence, like many systemic processes spanning a variety of issues, were designed for English-speakers, by English-speakers, and center the experience on US-born “citizens.” As a response, Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center was created by Latinos, for Latinos, with an emphasis on providing language justice, or an experience that is not centered around English as the dominant language, to those who are limited English proficient, non-English speaking, and most commonly, immigrants. The community-based model that this agency uses is not only appropriate, but intentional in the design of its services for the Latino population, as demonstrated by a strong attention to detail. Even its most trivial seeming characteristics, such as the office’s intentional location in North Chesterfield, an area highly populated by Latinos, are a testament to this.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO