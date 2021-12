After the unprecedented lockdown of most countries due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many employees have had to adopt a remote working strategy. Although authorities implemented the policy to ease the spread of the virus, many people have opted to employ the working system permanently. Studies have shown that more than 40 million people in the United States alone will work remotely on a regular basis, even after the pandemic. While this switch may seem straightforward, there are plenty of factors that employers and workers may overlook. Perhaps the most overwhelming change would be to switch payroll operations smoothly. Still, with the right strategy, this shift could be a breeze.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO