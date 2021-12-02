ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

SpaceX Is Planning on Bringing Space-Based Internet Service to Aircraft

By Grant Currin
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDRcS_0dC2WqDh00

A SpaceX representative said on Tuesday that the company is testing its ability to provide inflight broadband access to aircraft, according to a report by Bloomberg. VP Jonathan Hofeller told a crowd at the Airline Passenger Experience Association Expo in Long Beach, California, that it will begin offering its services to airlines “as soon as possible.”

A sky-high opportunity

SpaceX will join a crowded field of companies competing to service the in-flight wifi market, which is worth about $3.3 billion per year, according to one estimate. Commercial aircraft have conventionally connected to the internet either through cell towers on the ground or through large satellites in geosynchronous orbit. For example, industry leader ViaSat Inc. operates one satellite over the U.S. and a second satellite that covers most of Canada, the North Atlantic, and parts of Europe. Surprisingly, the company has contracted SpaceX to launch a third satellite next year.

SpaceX is one of a handful of companies that are taking a different approach. Instead of relying on a small number of large satellites, they are building their own “constellations” of small satellites that beam internet from a low-earth orbit. SpaceX launched its first 60 satellites in 2019 and currently has more than 1,800 satellites providing internet access to more than 100,000 terminals in 14 countries. The company plans to eventually launch 30,000 satellites, causing an outcry from astronomers and others who say so many objects will clutter humanity’s view of the night sky.

Elon Musk staunchly denies these claims, saying that SpaceX's satellites won't impede the view of the night sky.

Experts responded by noting that Musk's claims were, at best, disingenuous. In an interview with Sky at Night, John McDowell, an astrophysicist from the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics who created a simulation of what the completed mega constellation will look like, noted that many of the satellites Musk mentioned are in a higher orbit and don't contribute to light pollution in the way that SpaceX's technologies will.

But despite these (and many other) objections, the Starlink project continues to move forward.

Stiff competition

Elon Musk isn’t the only high-profile billionaire trying to win a slice of the next-generation satellite internet market. Jeff Bezos’ Amazon has its own satellite-based broadband program. The company’s Project Kuiper plans to launch its first satellites by the end of next year, according to a company press release. Amazon has contracted ABL Space Systems to deliver the satellites into orbit. It plans to build a constellation of 3,236 satellites. British company OneWeb has already launched 182 of a planned 640 satellites.

It is unclear how quickly the companies banking on low-earth orbit constellations will displace established players in the satellite internet market. In January, Delta Airlines selected industry mainstay Viasat to provide Internet access for a large portion of its fleet. Viasat says its forthcoming geostationary satellite will octuple its current capacity. The company also plans to launch its own network of about 300 low-earth orbit satellites.

Will tens of thousands of satellites benefit those of us on Earth? There’s a good chance, according to Mark Buell, the North American regional vice president for the Internet Society, which advocates for an open internet. He told Vox’s Recode that “[i]ncreasing competition in the market over the next few years is likely to drive innovation that will lead to an increase in the quality of service and, ideally, more affordable prices.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Interesting Engineering

NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Launch Delayed Due to Rocket Fuel Leak

In May of 2021, NASA announced a new system to stay on track with ever-increasing data being sent from space to Earth: laser communication systems. New technologies and instruments capable of gathering more data than ever before are increasingly being used for space missions. So in order to send this data back to Earth as quickly, and safely as possible, NASA plans to substitute the current old-fashioned radio frequency communications with laser communications, also known as optical communications.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

United Airlines Makes History, Flies a Passenger Aircraft with 100% Sustainable Fuel

A United Airlines passenger aircraft touched down at the Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC on December 2, 2021, like any other Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft would. However, the flight that traveled 612 miles (984 km) on this trip made aviation history as it was the first commercial aircraft to be powered by 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), CNET reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The ISS Just Swerved to Avoid a Dangerous Collision With Space Junk

The seven crew members aboard the International Space Station had a stressful morning. The ISS took an evasive maneuver on Friday to avoid colliding with a piece of space junk, according to Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russian space agency Roscosmos. The fragment came from a Pegasus rocket launched by the United States in 1994. The ISS deviated from its course by roughly 1,000 ft (310 m) for nearly three minutes, the agency said in a tweet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
KABC

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Set For Starship Launches At Kennedy Space Center

(Cape Canaveral, FL) — Space-X Founder Elon Musk is announcing a new orbital launch pad in Florida for his next rocket. Musk confirmed on his Twitter account that construction for the Starship rocket pad has begun. The Starship design is meant to be used for both suborbital flights on Earth and for deep-space missions. Reports say the full version will have a 100-passenger capacity.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcdowell
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
TheConversationAU

Private space stations are coming. Will they be better than their predecessors?

A new era of space stations is about to kick off. NASA has announced three commercial space station proposals for development, joining an earlier proposal by Axiom Space. These proposals are the first attempts to create places for humans to live and work in space outside the framework of government space agencies. They’re part of what has been called “Space 4.0”, where space technology is driven by commercial opportunities. Many believe this is what it will take to get humans to Mars and beyond. There are currently two occupied space stations in low Earth orbit (less than 2,000km above Earth’s surface), both...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Redorbit.com

SpaceX Begins Construction for Starship Launchpad on Space Coast

As SpaceX continues preparations for an orbital test of Starship, Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX is building a launchpad that can handle Starship at the legendary Launch Complex 39A. Launch Complex 39A and 39B were originally used to launch the Apollo lunar landing missions in the 1960s and 1970s. They...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elon Musk now controls more than a third of all active satellites as SpaceX breaks rocket launch record

The latest SpaceX launch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit has broken the private space firm’s own record for the number of rocket launches in a calendar year.The Falcon 9 flight, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, marked the 27th successful launch for Elon Musk’s company in 2021.The payload of Starlink satellites also means Musk now controls more than 36 per cent of all active satellites in orbit, according to data from CelesTrak.SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to establish a vast network of table-sized satellites around the Earth in order to beam high-speed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Services#Commercial Aircraft#Bloomberg#Viasat Inc#Telelscopes
AFP

NASA awards $415 mn to fund three commercial space stations

NASA on Thursday awarded three companies hundreds of millions of dollars to develop commercial space stations it hopes will eventually replace the International Space Station, which is due to retire around the end of the decade. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, aerospace company Nanoracks and defense contractor Northrop Grumman won $130 million, $160 million and $125.6 million contracts respectively to develop their orbital outposts. A fourth company, Axiom Space, was previously awarded a $140 million contract. The US space agency is increasingly turning to private industry to develop hardware it once made itself, in order to reduce costs and to focus on its ambitious goals, which include building habitats on the Moon and preparing for a crewed mission to Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

Colorado Space Company Will Help Build The Next Space Station

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado continues to lead the way in the next-generation space race. It was announced Thursday that Sierra Space, based in Broomfield, has been selected by NASA to help build the next space station. The International Space Station was launched in 1998, and is quickly reaching the end of its life. For years, NASA has been planning its replacement and soliciting ideas from private companies to lower the price tag. Two companies – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Colorado’s Sierra Space will partner to build Orbital Reef. (credit: Orbital Reef) Orbital Reef is the future of continual manned presence in...
BROOMFIELD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
aerotechnews.com

NASA’s X-59 stands on its own

The X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) team of NASA and Lockheed Martin have recently removed the aircraft from its jig system, or external supports. The next step is proving the research aircraft is structurally sound and ready for final assembly. The team has made significant progress on the X-59 QueSST...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wjct.org

Verizon launches new Internet broadband service in Jacksonville

Verizon announced Dec. 2 it is launching a new wireless broadband internet service in Jacksonville. The service works using a receiver that picks up Verizon’s signal and broadcasts it via Wi-Fi. 5G Home offers download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. Data is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Universe Today

NASA Plans to Retire the Space Station in 2030 and Replace it with Commercially Owned “Destinations” in Low Earth Orbit

While it may seem like the International Space Station is just now fully hitting its stride as far as scientific output and the ability for crew rotations from several different spacecraft, the ISS has been operating with astronauts on board for over 21 years. Knowing the modules and entire physical structure cannot endure the long-term effects of the harsh space environment forever, NASA’s Office of the Inspector General has issued a new report outlining the agency’s plans to keep the space station in orbit until 2030, and to replace it with one or more commercial space stations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy