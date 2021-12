Information technology has become vital to success in today’s world, and it has become especially important in the development and growth of the Armenian nation. Recognizing the importance of the IT sector in the economic growth of Armenia and Artsakh, the Armenian Educational Foundation has dedicated many of its projects in recent years to providing computer literacy and information technology opportunities to its students. The goal at AEF has always been to provide students with the tools to succeed. Now, AEF aims to motivate students to pursue engineering and IT degrees in order to increase their ability to find well-paying jobs upon graduation and encourage them to stay in the homeland.

