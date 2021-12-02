Feed me suggestions

Anza residents who follow social media have been privy to some community news since February 2021: a free food giveaway with fare arriving in huge trailers and emptied by volunteers. Bettina Geissler, along with Victor and Christy Foster, have arranged for large loads of varied types of food to be collected and distributed to anyone in need in the Anza Valley. “Louis Ipolito put us in contact with a food distributor,” Christy Foster said. “We get big loads. As a matter of fact, one time we were able to deliver 6,500 pounds of chicken to local residents.” The Fosters never know exactly when the food will be available, and sometimes not even sure of the amounts, but they keep the public notified via the Facebook group “Anza Free Food Give Away.” Posts are made announcing.

ANZA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO