Feed me suggestions

By The Roundup News
theroundupnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePierce College should aspire to be a reflection of the many hardworking students, faculty and staff who roam campus grounds on a daily basis. The simplest way of being more like the community surrounding it is to listen to those who see the potential of the campus by providing...

theroundupnews.com

theroundupnews.com

Mixing it up

Incoming transfer students may struggle with making friends or meeting new people at their university. Pierce College should host school specific mixers for students transferring to the same school. This would allow students to meet each other, exchange contact information or even find potential roommates before transferring. While the school...
theroundupnews.com

More events for Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is the representation of the achievements of an integral part of society. About half of Pierce College’s population is of Hispanic and Latin descent, so it’s disappointing that there isn’t more recognition. Educational systems are supposed to be a safe haven for people, but not feeling represented...
Messenger

Feeding the community

Iowa Central Community College Culinary Students serve a Thanksgiving meal to guests at the annual Fort Dodge Ford Lincoln Toyota meal. Fort Dodge Ford Lincoln Toyota held its 14th annual free Thanksgiving meal for the community on Thursday. Owner Casey Johnson said they had a great turnout of both volunteers...
theroundupnews.com

COVID-19 update page

As students and faculty return to campus during the ongoing pandemic, they should have access to the latest updates, mandates and outbreaks. Pierce College could have a page of its website dedicated to daily or weekly COVID-19 briefs. The school’s website could provide information on Pierce’s vaccination and testing policies.
theroundupnews.com

Student town hall announces more OWLs coming soon

Pierce College faculty addressed students’ concerns about COVID- 19 Wednesday Nov. 17 during a Student Town Hall meeting via Zoom held by Interim President Ara Aguiar and the Associated Students Organization. According to Aguiar, Pierce’s plans on offering hyflex classes, where students can either attend class in person or online...
theroundupnews.com

Tripping out

With long semesters and college burnout, it can get difficult to have the desire or motivation to push through classes. While a few excursions and tours are offered through Pierce Extension classes and clubs, each department could try to expand its off-campus activities. Los Angeles Valley College provides field trips...
theroundupnews.com

Pierce Faculty Decides to No Show to Work

Pierce College’s plant facility faculty members failed to show up to work on Monday, adding another stressor to the school’s faculty and staff hiring process. During the Academic Senate meeting on Sept. 27, Pierce Vice President Rolf Schleicher announced that faculty members from all the plant facilities, except a few who showed up to care for the farm animals, did not come to campus to work on Monday, Sept. 25.
theroundupnews.com

Event calendars a must

A dedicated calendar of campus events on the Pierce website that is easily accessible to students and other members of the community would draw more people to Pierce, something the school desperately needs. The only calendars on the Pierce homepage are for the Academic Semester, the LAPC Theatre, a Sports...
theroundupnews.com

Put free COVID-19 tests in the vending machines on campus

As students return to in-person classes, it becomes increasingly important to keep faculty, staff and students safe from potential COVID-19 outbreaks. Pierce could offer students COVID-19 tests via vending machines on campus. Pierce could have the testing kits located throughout the campus, allowing students easy access to such a vital...
southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
sunset-hills.com

Feed the Masses

The "Feed The Masses" Food Drive has begun! We are competing against 21 Parks and Recreation Departments from the St. Louis region. Help us Feed The Masses by bringing non-perishable food items to The Sunset Hills Community Center through November 30, 2021.
Wbaltv.com

More organizations feed needy for Thanksgiving

TOWSON, Md. — The holiday spirit of giving continued Tuesday in the Baltimore area. In west Baltimore, the University of Maryland Medical Center delivered heart-healthy Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families at schools and churches. In Baltimore County, the Assistance Center of Towson Churches passed more than 3,000 bags, each filled...
Valley News

Food giveaway feeds hundreds in Anza

Anza residents who follow social media have been privy to some community news since February 2021: a free food giveaway with fare arriving in huge trailers and emptied by volunteers. Bettina Geissler, along with Victor and Christy Foster, have arranged for large loads of varied types of food to be collected and distributed to anyone in need in the Anza Valley. “Louis Ipolito put us in contact with a food distributor,” Christy Foster said. “We get big loads. As a matter of fact, one time we were able to deliver 6,500 pounds of chicken to local residents.” The Fosters never know exactly when the food will be available, and sometimes not even sure of the amounts, but they keep the public notified via the Facebook group “Anza Free Food Give Away.” Posts are made announcing.
theroundupnews.com

Computer repairs for students

Whether it’s because their school will introduce them to their class management system, such as Canvas, or because they will be using anti-cheating software, possibly Proctorio, many students find college is the first time their computer will become an integral part of their daily educational routine. The nationwide lockdowns and...
forthoodsentinel.com

Partnership feeds 580 families for Thanksgiving

The Fort Hood Ministry Team helped make Thanksgiving a little better for 580 Fort Hood families, who were presented with complete Thanksgiving meals on behalf of the Onion Creek community of Austin and the Central Texas Food Bank. For the 14th year in a row, dozens of religious affairs specialists...
theroundupnews.com

Changes to the Pierce College Website are Underway

After years of tweaking its website, Pierce College partnered with the district to overhaul and redesign it. The website offers a variety of information, ranging from class schedules to financial aid assistance for students and faculty. In the past, Pierce used to have its own Web Architect and Web Designer....
