There has been no shortage of ups and downs during Russell Westbrook’s early tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while the Lakers hold an 12-12 record — ranking seventh in the Western Conference. His output of 0.769 points per possession ranks last among the 19 players with at least 500 possessions.

