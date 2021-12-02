EU fines 4 banks $390M in foreign exchange trading cartel

The European Union has imposed one fine for a total of 344 million euros to be paid by 5 European banking institutions. It is about the British Barclays, Rbs, Hsbc and the Swiss Ubs and Credit Suisse. The fine is for having made a cartel in Forex trading, which is the international currency market where the exchange rates are fixed. The largest sanction is against HSBC (174 million), followed by Credit Suisse (83 million), Barclays (54 million) and Rbs (32 million). UBS was “pardoned” by a 94 million fine because it is the bank that revealed the existence of the cartel. It deals with of the sixth case from 2013 sanctions against banks for illegal behavior.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO