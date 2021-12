New York Times columnist Bret Stephens took aim at former FBI director James Comey over his agency's handling of the infamous Steele dossier. Amid the recent revelations from the ongoing Durham probe that continue to undercut the legitimacy of the document constructed by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, there has been intensified scrutiny towards the liberal media outlets who have claimed to have corroborated many of the explosive allegations found in the dossier that fueled the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

