Congratulations to Frances Kompus who celebrated a milestone birthday

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!BIRTHDAYS FOR MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND INCLUDE Patricia Tarango 29 Have an awesome day! Love you! Sandi , Bryan and family!Chance “Lancaster” Flores Happiest of birthdays to you from the crew! Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone who has an […]
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is celebrating its 263rd birthday on Saturday. In a letter dated November 27, 1758, John Forbes informed William Pitt that Fort Duquesne had been abandoned by the French and occupied by the British. He penned details of the previous days and informed Pitt his name had been given to “Pittsbourgh”.
Bill Murray celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday. Bill was born on Dec. 1, 1921. Bill and his family invite anyone who would like to say hello and wish him a happy 100th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Jerome Township Hall, 737 W. Beamish Road in Sanford. It will be an open house from 1-5 p.m. with beverages and desserts provided.
Robin Roberts sure knows how to throw a party, as she shared with fans some incredible snippets from her birthday bash as she turned 61. The Good Morning America host took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her grand poolside celebrations. She posted pictures of the elaborate spread...
TAMPA, Fla. — The original Gerber baby celebrated a milestone birthday this weekend. Cook was born on Nov. 20, 1926, making her 95 years young. Back in 1928, Gerber held a contest to find a face for the baby food advertising campaign, the company said on its website. An artist named Dorothy Hope Smith entered the now-famous sketch, done in charcoal, in the contest.
Mandy and Jeremy Penn are happy to be at Emmaus Mission Center in a year where they’ve been turning their lives around, making this Thanksgiving a milestone. “It’s a new beginning,” Mandy said. They stopped using methamphetamine in spring; have stayed out of incarceration; have settled in Jeremy’s hometown of...
Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
While Al Roker and Deborah Roberts spent the Thanksgiving holiday celebrating with family like many others, they also took it as a chance to pay homage to someone dear. The Today star's wife took to her social media to share that on the occasion, she paid a heartfelt tribute to a late relative.
Ice T and Coco Austin share some sad news just as the family prepares for the holiday. It turns out the group is one family member short this season. That’s because someone who is beloved to all of them has passed away, after suffering with cancer for the last few months.
Jennifer Grey couldn't have been prouder on Saturday as she looked back over the past two decades of her life. The Hollywood star was in a reflective mood as she marked her only daughter Stella's 20th birthday. Taking to Instagram, the doting mom shared a gorgeous headshot of her lookalike...
While the pandemic may have caused a slight decrease in party invitations, that doesn’t mean people aren’t hosting get-togethers. No matter the size or type of celebration you’re attending, you still need to show your thanks for the invite. Here, our favorite culinary-themed gifts to impress any host. Parisian Bistro...
Charles Spencer's social media feed is often filled with stunning shots of his family home, Althorp House, but earlier this week he shared a different kind of photo. The father-of-seven stunned fans when he shared an unseen photo from his childhood in which he was sat up in bed eagerly reading The Battle of Blenheim. In the picture, which was taken in 1976, the young Earl sported some red hair as he wore a pyjama top with an intricate pattern decorating it, and made sure to keep warm in a white dressing gown. Behind him where a large pair of white curtains that had already been drawn.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — More Christmas parties are being planned this year compared to last year. Hollytree Country Club in Tyler says they are super booked but excited to see what this holiday season has in store after a tough year for all in 2020. After most events were cancelled last year, Clarissa Hughes with Hollytree Country Club says East Texans are more than ready to socialize […]
IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!BIRTHDAYS FOR TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD INCLUDE Emma Rae 12 Happy Birthday We love you Mom Dad and EliAli Garcia 11 Happy Double Hockey Sticks “11“ Babygirl we love you 50 million dollars Mommy and DaddyTerressa M. Bush Happy Birthday Momma from Jaylene, Brandon,Chris,Xavier,Baby Jay, Summer,and Nancy Happy Birthday […]
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- There is no specific or magical secret to staying young or living to see a certain age, however, residents from Helen Purcell give a glimpse on what they’ve been able to witness and provide a few keys to life. Vivian McCall, who just turned 104 on November 28th,...
Comments / 0