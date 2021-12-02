ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William 'not returning Prince Harry's calls' as 'wedge between brothers grows'

 3 days ago

(Image: Getty Images)

The rift between the Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge is said to have widened according to a journalist who has written a book about the pair.

Harry and Wills are believed not to be on speaking on terms due to one Royal brother ignoring the other's phone calls.

The brothers were seen talking at St George's Chapel on the way back out of the ceremony more than 200 days ago and appeared to exchange words on the grounds of Kensington Palace in July during a statue unveiling in tribute to Diana.

But now Christopher Anderson has told the Daily Beast: “William isn’t returning Harry’s calls.” His new book, Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, lays bare the relationship between the Royals formerly dubbed the Fab Four.

Anderson's latest claim comes after the BBC's two-part documentary, The Princes and the Press, which explored tensions between the Sussexes and Cambridges as well as their respective relationships with the media.

Meghan and Harry gave birth to their second child, Lilibet, in June this year after sensationally leaving the UK when they stepped down from senior royal duties.

And the controversy surrounding the Windsors shows little sign of abating, with Anderson raking over some uncomfortable ground in his new work.

Brothers and Wives return to Meghan's claim, made to Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview earlier this year, that one Royal pondered the skin tone of the couple's first child, Archie.

They claimed in the show with America's most successful talk show host that this was one of the key concerns that pushed them to quit in what became known as Megxit.

Yesterday, the Star reported that Prince William was so furious with the announcement that the couple was off the LA that he blurted out "what the f***?" within earshot of staff.

munzie
3d ago

Don’t blame him. Who wants to be the next victim of Harry and Meghan’s next “ my truth”? Sometimes it’s best to not say nothing and go on with your life.

Jane Snipes
3d ago

I don't blame William. Harry and Meghan tell so many lies. Harry and Meghan cant do and say what they have done and expect things to be the same.

Treza Sofia
1d ago

I would never trust someone who said bad things about the family on a tv show. Always playing the victim. #Meghan #PrinceHarry I can’t blame Willian

