Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, runs an Instagram account that is practically a treasure trove of royal family history. Although the 9th Earl Spencer spends most of his time writing bestselling historical fiction, he loves to use his social media accounts to share vintage family photos and other artifacts that he finds. Throughout the past year, Spencer has treated followers to old photos of Princess Diana and even given glimpses into the home that they shared as teenagers (where he still resides now).

