ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Betty Boothroyd musical to chart rise from dancer to Commons Speaker

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djQGC_0dC2UM6p00
Maxine Peake as Betty Boothroyd.

She was a working-class Yorkshire girl who first took to the stage in a high-kicking dance troupe. The political stage followed when Betty Boothroyd was elected to parliament, rising to become the first female Speaker of the House of Commons.

Now Boothroyd is to appear on another stage – not in person, but as the central character in a musical drama written by and starring Maxine Peake.

Betty! A Sort Of Musical was a celebration of “an extraordinary character”, said Peake. “That generation of women battled through. She worked away through many rejections, and then she made it to the first female Speaker – a working-class lass from Dewsbury.”

The “play with songs” will be performed next year as the culmination of the Manchester Royal Exchange’s 2022 programme.

Co-authored by Peake and Seiriol Davies, and directed by Sarah Frankcom, it came out of an idea of Peake’s to write a musical about a “northern tripe dynasty”. “Sarah very sensibly said: ‘I’m not sure about that but why don’t you have a look at Betty Boothroyd?’” said Peake.

Boothroyd, now 92 and a member of the House of Lords, was the daughter of textile workers in the former West Riding and grew up surrounded by mills. Work was insecure and badly paid; there was never much money in the Boothroyd house.

After school, Boothroyd became a shop assistant and then a typist, and then at the age of 17 she successfully auditioned for the Tiller Girls, a dance troupe. She appeared at the London Palladium and in Goldilocks And The Three Bears in Luton before a foot infection ended her short dancing career.

In 1973, she entered parliament as Labour MP for West Bromwich, and in 1992 was elected Speaker, a role she performed with warmth, a no-nonsense style and a certain glamour for eight years.

Betty! views Boothroyd’s life through the lens of an amateur dramatics group in a Dewsbury village hall. “It’s their work in progress. It goes into all sorts of weird and wonderful places musically, but it’s certainly not Andrew Lloyd Webber,” said Frankcom.

It would, however, include “big belters, big dance numbers, big power ballads”, said Davies. Peake has never appeared in a musical before, “but I like a challenge”, she said.

Frankcom said: “This is as much about celebrating the talents of the amateur. Particularly in the north-west, there’s such a rich tradition of amateur performance, and we really wanted to celebrate that as well.”

The members of the am-dram group “feel very passionately about what they feel [Boothroyd] stands for – fairness, social justice, listening and speaking your truth. In Dewsbury, Betty’s very much admired and loved.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153McA_0dC2UM6p00
Betty Boothroyd as she prepares for a session at the House of Commons. Photograph: Martin Argles/The Guardian

Although Boothroyd’s spell with the Tiller Girls was short, it was a crucial part of her story, said Davies. “The Tiller Girls episode mirrors so many people’s experience: ‘I want to conquer the world. Oh, it didn’t work out, OK, I need to lick my wounds and do something completely different.’ It seems so truthful and universal.”

The show would be fun and entertaining, its authors said. “We don’t want to frighten people off,” Peake said. “I don’t want people to go, ‘Oh God, Maxine Peake’s doing it, it’s going to be really political and agitprop’ – it’s not that at all. It’s about a woman who happens to be political, but it’s more about her humanity.”

The timing was significant, said Frankcom. “Working on it over the past year or 18 months, it feels that discussion and debate, and people having opposing opinions and views but being able to listen and share, is more important now than ever. We don’t seem to be very good at listening, and we certainly don’t seem to be very good at breaking bread and sharing time and space with those who have differing views.

“We’re making a show about a group of people who come from very different places into a collective endeavour that involves them having to rethink some things about themselves and about who they are in relationship to each other. And that as a principle feels important.

“The thing I find so moving about Betty is her passion and advocacy for the importance of debate within our society. There couldn’t be a better time to be celebrating that in whatever way we can.”

Peake and her collaborators have written to Boothroyd to inform her of their project.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Fosdyke Saga was a brilliant load of tripe

Maxine Peake’s rejected idea to write a musical about a “northern tripe dynasty” (Betty Boothroyd musical to chart rise from dancer to Commons Speaker, 2 December) is a reminder of Bill Tidy and Alan Plater’s stage version of The Fosdyke Saga, which was exactly that. Performed in London and the north in the early 1980s, it was an exuberant mixture of satire and coarse humour, including a scene where the actors threw tripe at the audience – and usually had it thrown back at them. It also had a marvellous parody of Wordsworth’s Westminster Bridge. Brilliant!
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Betty Boothroyd
Person
Maxine Peake
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William's mental health crisis: Duke reveals how he was engulfed by a dark cloud of depression after his air ambulance dash to accident involving a boy close to George's age left him feeling 'like the whole world was dying'

Prince William has revealed that he was engulfed by a dark cloud of anguish and depression after witnessing the aftermath of a devastating accident. In a remarkable display of candour, the Duke vividly describes how his torment left him feeling as if 'the whole world was dying'. His mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
darkhorizons.com

Pioneering Actor David Gulpilil Has Died

Iconic First Nations actor, dancer, singer and painter David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu has died at the age of 68 following a four-year battle with lung cancer. South Australian Premier Steven Marshall confirmed the news in a statement late on Monday night. Born to the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolngu people...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after confronting Meghan Markle over 'bullying of Palace staff' just days before the royal wedding, Camilla pal Kirstie Allsopp claims

The Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after confronting Meghan Markle just days before the royal wedding over claims she had bullied staff, Kirstie Allsopp has claimed. Kate Middleton, 39, was said to have been left in tears after she 'lost control' during a row with her future sister-in-law, which stemmed over claims Meghan had been rude to Palace staff, television presenter Ms Allsopp told The Telegraph.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#The House Of Commons#The House Of Lords#The Tiller Girls#Labour Mp
Hello Magazine

Charles Spencer leaves fans stunned with unseen childhood photo

Charles Spencer's social media feed is often filled with stunning shots of his family home, Althorp House, but earlier this week he shared a different kind of photo. The father-of-seven stunned fans when he shared an unseen photo from his childhood in which he was sat up in bed eagerly reading The Battle of Blenheim. In the picture, which was taken in 1976, the young Earl sported some red hair as he wore a pyjama top with an intricate pattern decorating it, and made sure to keep warm in a white dressing gown. Behind him where a large pair of white curtains that had already been drawn.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Guardian

Antony Sher

Gregory Doran takes leave from RSC to care for terminally ill Antony Sher. The Royal Shakespeare Company’s artistic director has taken compassionate leave to care for his husband, the celebrated actor. Venues around the world may have closed their doors because of the coronavirus but you can still toast theatre...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Antony Sher death: Gifted stage actor dies aged 72

Sir Antony Sher has died of cancer aged 72.The double Olivier Award-winning actor, best known for his work performing Shakespeare, was diagnosed with the terminal illness in September.His husband Gregory Doran, the artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, had taken a leave of absence to care for him.On Friday (3 December), the RSC confirmed the death of Sher, who was the long-running company’s associate artist.Acting artistic director Catherine Mallyon said: “We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Greg, and with Antony’s family and their friends at this devastating time.“Antony was deeply...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Paul McCartney reveals money was the main driving force for The Beatles

Paul McCartney has opened up about The Beatles’ outlook on money, revealing that it was the driving force behind their early musical careers. While speaking to B&N CEO James Daunt (via Ultimate Guitar), McCartney was asked about a rumour that The Beatles “would sit around and say stuff like, ‘I’m going to write myself a new swimming pool,’ thinking of what you could buy with the money a hit record could make.”
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Speaker on babies in Commons: Rules change with the times

Lindsay Hoyle has said there were "differing views" on the issue of mothers taking very young children in to the House of Commons. Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy wanted to take her three-year-old into the chamber, but was told this was not allowed. Mr Hoyle has later referred this to the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Steps concert linked to rise in Omicron cases in Scotland

Omicron cases in Scotland have jumped by 16 in the past 24 hours to 29, with a concert among the sources.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned they may rise “significantly” in the coming days as the variant is circulating in the community.The update comes as Scotland recorded 16 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,432 new cases in the past 24 hours.Given the nature of transmission we would expect to see cases rise, perhaps significantly, in the days aheadNicola SturgeonPreviously, nine Omicron cases were linked to a single private event, but the First Minister said there are now several different sources of infections of...
WORLD
The Independent

Dame Judi Dench leads tributes to Sir Antony Sher following his death aged 72

Dame Judi Dench has described Sir Antony Sher as a “sublime” actor who performed with “incredible intensity” following his death at the age of 72.The Olivier Award-winning actor and director was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year, and his death was announced by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) on Friday.Dame Judi, who starred alongside Sir Antony in the 1997 film Mrs Brown, was among those paying tribute.The 86-year-old described his performance as former prime minister Benjamin Disraeli as “spectacular”.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, she said: “He could completely immerse himself in a character and make it completely...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

71K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy