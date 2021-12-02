ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Dec 2: Do you remember?

Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

The Berrien Springs Christmas Pickle Festival, which will make its fifth annual...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Columbus Dispatch

6 things to remember as you gather to celebrate Thanksgiving

For many, Thanksgiving 2021 represents a search for normalcy after many Thanksgiving gatherings were limited or canceled last year as the world was in a severe battle against COVID-19. Although various mandates have been lifted, caution is still urged while Ohioans gather to meet again with family and friends this...
Pioneer Press

Celebration to remember poet Carol Connolly set for Dec. 11

When poet Carol Connolly died in November 2020, we were locked down because of COVID and there was no way for her family to hold what her daughter, Katie Connolly Rice, described as “a Carol-style celebration” after the funeral. Now it’s time to remember Connolly, who was 85 when she...
ENTERTAINMENT
WCAX

What to do Sunday, Dec. 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Dec. 5. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue is hosting a Hanukkah party Sunday, Dec. 5. Guests can expect there to be a dreidel tournament, a game of Maj Jong, and even a raffle. There will also be doughnuts, traditional drinks, and sing songs. The event will start at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Participants can register online. Donations are suggested.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
York News-Times

A Paws for Pets -- Small but mighty

A couple weeks back I wrote a story about our castaways that had been dumped in the country. Back then, I wrote about a dog named Ella, who had been pregnant and how we had moved her to a foster home as soon as we realized it. Within a couple...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Pickle#Christmas Tree
ssnet.org

Sabbath: Remember, Do Not Forget

Two words appear all through the Bible: remember and forget. Both refer to something human, something that happens in our minds. Both are verbs, and they are opposites: to remember is not to forget, and to forget is not to remember. God often tells His people to remember all the...
RELIGION
DogTime

Top 5 Thanksgiving Tips For Dog & Cat Parents

When it comes to the furry friends and family members at our celebrations, we need to take some extra care to keep them safe. Before you defrost the Thanksgiving turkey and welcome your guests, here are some tips all dog and cat parents should keep in mind this holiday season. The post Top 5 Thanksgiving Tips For Dog & Cat Parents appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
baylorlariat.com

What to Do in Waco: Dec. 3 – 5

Santa at The Silos | Dec. 3 – 5 | 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Magnolia Market | Free | Join Magnolia in celebrating Christmastime at the Silos with special guest Santa. Tickets can be reserved here. Vintage Swap Meet | Dec. 3 | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m....
WACO, TX
Storm Lake Times

Don’t miss Kat Perkins Dec. 4

Christmas is Kat Perkins’ favorite time of year! A Kat Perkins Christmas is an incredible blend of traditional Christmas songs with Kat’s modern spin. She incorporates her audience in fun crowd participation holiday songs. She has created a fun, rockin’ show to celebrate the holidays filled with great music, laughter and even her own original Christmas songs! It’s a must […]
MUSIC
pelicanrapidspress.com

Do You Remember When… Coal-consuming furnaces and chilly school mornings recalled through nostalgic memory of a Baby Boomer

Editor’s note: With the heating—and holiday–seasons here, many readers fondly remember their young days. Tom Albright, Pelican native and frequent contributor to the Pelican Press, recalled his memories of waking early for school—as father stoked up the old coal and wood-burning furnaces of a bygone era. Following is Albright’s account of a typical school day in the cold of winter, back in the 1950s.
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
Herald-Palladium

South Haven family continues outdoor lighting contest

Even though Filbrandt Family Funeral Home merged with Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services earlier this year, that hasn’t stopped Jeff Filbrandt and his wife, Annie Brown, from continuing to sponsor a holiday friendly competition. For the second year in a row, the couple plans to host the Filbrandt...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
KHON2

What 2 do this weekend: Dec 3-5

Are you falling short on weekend plans? Here are some activities for you to check out, including a 55-foot Christmas tree, a walking light tunnel and holiday shopping.
LIFESTYLE
atlanticcityweekly.com

Things to do for all of you

Atlantic City Ballet Kicks off Holiday Season with The Nutcracker. The Atlantic City Ballet brings the holidays to life with “The Nutcracker.” In its 39th year, The Nutcracker is being performed at Stockton PAC, The Strand in Lakewood, and Caesars Circus Maximus in Atlantic City. The show is centered on...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
restorationnewsmedia.com

Do you believe?

The movie “The Polar Express” features a song called “Believe.”. Some of its lyrics are “You can receive anything you need if you only believe.” Since the movie came out, a number of Christmas items have featured the word “believe.”. For a long time, I thought the word in that...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy