ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City review – unpretentiously gory horror-game reboot

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAp6Q_0dC2TyAs00
‘Game-y feel’ … Robbie Amell and Kaya Scodelario in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Like the zombie-making virus which is the true game engine of this long-running franchise, the world of Resident Evil keeps evolving, respawning and regenerating extra mutant limbs and organs in different media. First there was the influential shooting-centric computer game from Japan; that begat half a dozen blood-and-VFX feature films from married star-and-director team Milla Jovovich and Paul WS Anderson. Then followed television series, novels, comics, stage productions and even a Resident Evil-themed restaurant.

Even if you haven’t played, watched, read or even eaten any Resident Evil product that shouldn’t significantly impair anyone’s ability to at least mildly enjoy and get up to speed with this latest iteration: a reboot story set in the late 1990s in the fictional town, the titular Raccoon City, where the zombie virus first emerges as a threat to humanity. Although gravely disappointed to report there are no raccoons whatsoever on hand, I can reveal that this is a reasonably entertaining, unpretentiously gory horror exercise, although clearly a bit distended with an excess of characters that need to be incorporated into the plot, many of whom feature in older RE lore.

The most prominent is Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), a badass tough girl who comes back to the town where she was raised in a dodgy orphanage to see her brother Chris (Robbie Amell) who is now a Raccoon City police officer. Claire also wants to investigate reports she’s seen in so-called “chat rooms” on the “internet” (remember, it’s meant to be the 1990s and all that stuff is new) of shady goings-on connected to the pharmaceutical company Umbrella. Eventually, Claire and Chris find themselves battling drooling pasty undead hordes alongside fellow cops Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen) and Leon Kennedy (Avan Jogia), conflicts seen mostly from a third-person perspective, although there are occasional deployments of first-person viewpoints, a mix that creates a particularly game-y feel.

The competence of the action sequences compensates somewhat for the underlying lack of wit or humour throughout, unless you count the smile-inducing call backs to ancient 90s technology. One character, for instance, is spied playing the game Snake on a Nokia phone; elsewhere a key bit of info is related from a videotape. It all serves to remind us that the Hollywood studio Sony, who also own the PlayStation game platform that made Resident Evil famous, was originally a tech company before they expanded into entertainment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Blue Bayou review – overcooked but wrenching US deportation drama

Inspired by the harrowing real-life stories of adopted children who find themselves facing deportation from the US to the countries of their birth, Blue Bayou is an eye-opening glimpse into a dysfunctional side of America. Justin Chon wrote, directs and stars in the picture, about a Korean American man raised in the Louisiana bayou who finds himself targeted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement just as his wife (a miscast Alicia Vikander) is about to give birth to their first child.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milla Jovovich
Person
Robbie Amell
Person
Kaya Scodelario
Person
Avan Jogia
bloody-disgusting.com

7 New Horror Movies & Shows Releasing for Thanksgiving Week Including the ‘Resident Evil’ Reboot!

For daily release updates delivered straight to your feed, follow @HorrorCalendar. While Ghostbusters: Afterlife tops the box office in its first full week of release, you may be wondering what else we can expect on the road to Thanksgiving and Black Friday. It’s actually a surprisingly robust week for the horror genre, with the Resident Evil film franchise returning to theaters and a brand new Bruce Campbell horror-comedy making its way home to Digital.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Following Nicolas Cage's Dracula Casting, His Universal Monsters Movie Has Scored A Shang-Chi Star

Among the many Dracula-related movies currently in development is Renfield, which will focus on the same-named character from Bram Stoker’s original novel. Yesterday it was announced that Nicolas Cage has been cast as pop culture’s most famous vampire in Renfield opposite Nicholas Hoult, who’s been attached to play R.M. Renfield since August. Now word’s come in that this Universal Monsters movie has brought Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Awkwafina along for the ride.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Awkwafina Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in Universal’s ‘Renfield’

Awkwafina, coming off a leading turn in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is joining Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield. Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans. Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is B-movie fun, but a messy adaptation

EJ Moreno with a video review of Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City…. Resident Evil fans are no stranger to live-action movies, but the new film attempts to take it back to the games. Sadly, Welcome To Raccoon tried to cram too much into one film for critic EJ Moreno. In this review, we’ll break down the film, how it relates to the game and the future of Resident Evil movies.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon City#Raccoons#Resident Evil#City Police#Vfx
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

But fear not, because this is not another senseless, baked-in sequel to the popular but hardly impressive six-film horror movie franchise that was itself based on the highly popular Resident Evil aka Biohazard zombie video game series. The less said about the Milla Jovovich-movie, the better, as those borrowed the concept and theme of the games, but created wholly original storylines that did not tie in much to the original games.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

An indie studio is petitioning to remake the ‘Mortal Kombat Trilogy’ in 4K

Indie studio Eyeballistic has started a petition to make Warner Bros let it remake the Mortal Kombat Trilogy in 4K. As reported by VGC, Eyeballistic has created a new Change.org petition in hopes to convince Warner Bros to let it remake the trilogy of fighting games. The ‘Kickstart Campaign for Mortal Kombat Trilogy Remake with UE5’ petition–as of writing–has almost 3000 signatures out of 5000.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Netflix’s genre slate for 2022 includes The Sandman and The Witcher: Blood Origin

Netflix still has some big releases in store this year — including Don’t Look Up and the second season of The Witcher — but the streaming service is also looking forward to its 2022 lineup. Today, the company released its slate for genre shows and movies coming next year, and while we knew some of them (last month, Netflix revealed that Stranger Things 4 would be coming out next summer), there were also some new confirmations. Most notably, both the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman and The Witcher spinoff Blood Origin will debut on the streaming service in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Mega Man live-action movie heading to Netflix

It’s been a while since there was any update, but it seems the live-action movie adaptation of Capcom’s video game franchise Mega Man from writing and directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel ‘Rel’ Schulman (Paranormal Activity 3) is heading to Netflix. The news came from an update from Joost and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
nichegamer.com

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath Debut Trailer

Publisher Bushiroad and developer Kaminari Games have shared the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath debut trailer. The new trailer gives the first look at the new shoot ’em up, which is based on the popular Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid series. Here’s the new Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Sakuretsu!!...
VIDEO GAMES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Series Drops First Brief Teaser

The upcoming Resident Evil TV series is going to the dogs–zombie dogs, of course. Netflix this week released a too-brief teaser for its Resident Evil series scheduled for a debut sometime next year. The video–courtesy of comicbook.com and seen below–shows a vicious zombie pooch that seems to have found another victim.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Anime's Best Live-Action Films: How and Where to Start

Netflix is all-in when it comes to bringing some of the biggest anime franchises to life in a brand new way, with Cowboy Bebop releasing on the platform earlier this fall and the streaming service set to launch the likes of One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Avatar The Last Airbender in the future. With the denizens of the Bebop arrived to mixed reviews, we thought now would be the perfect time to dive into some of the best live-action anime adaptations in both the East and the West.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘Aladdin’ Filmmakers Tackling DC Comic ‘Metal Men’ for Warner Animation (Exclusive)

Animation legends Ron Clements and John Musker, the acclaimed team that spent decades at Disney making movies such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Princess and the Frog, are heading to DC. The duo have teamed up with Celeste Ballard, a writer who worked on Space Jam: A New Legacy, to tackle animated feature The Metal Men. Warner Animation Group is the home of the project, which is based on the longtime DC property. Clements and Musker are producing and have written the treatment for the film, which they are eyeing to direct. Craig Peck is executive producing. Allison Abbate, the former...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ revisits the original trilogy in new teaser trailer

A new teaser trailer has been released for The Matrix Resurrections featuring snippets from the film’s original trilogy – watch it below. The latest clip begins with Keanu Reeves’ character Neo noticing a black cat, referencing the déjà vu glitch first explored in the hotel ambush scene in the first Matrix film. “Déjà vu is usually a glitch in the Matrix,” Carrie-Ann Moss’ Trinity explains.
MOVIES
The Verge

Leaked Fortnite trailer reveals Spider-Man and a new island for Chapter 3

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 comes to an end on Saturday, but a trailer for Chapter 3 has already leaked, reportedly from Epic Games’ Polish YouTube channel (via Kotaku). Based on the trailer, the next chapter is poised to be a significant update, adding a brand new island, new mechanics, and your friendly island Spider-Man.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spy x Family to Reveal New Promo and Cast Additions at Jump Festa

Spy x Family is set to reveal a new promo and cast additions during Shueisha's upcoming Jump Festa event later this year! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has grown into such a major hit within the last couple of years that fans figured it was really only a matter of time before an official anime adaptation was announced. In fact, reports about its upcoming anime started sparking as early as a year before one was officially confirmed to be in the works. Scheduled for a release next year, the new anime has already caught the eye of many new fans.
COMICS
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

71K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy