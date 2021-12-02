ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg’s, union workers reach tentative agreement for new labor contract

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
NATION — The Kellogg Company has reached a tentative agreement to get workers back on the job, according to a release from the BCTGM Union.

Employees at Kellogg’s plants across the country, including Memphis, have been on strike nearly two months after contract negotiations stalled.

The Master Contract between the company and four BCTGM Local Unions expired in October; workers demanded better living wages and benefits from the company.

Worker Kevin Bradshaw said, “We were striking for the company to move away from alternative work schedules. We were striking for a clear pathway for new people to be allowed to transition to making the same amount of money and benefits so we achieved that so quite naturally we consider that a win.”

Members of the workers’ unions must now vote on the agreement.

According to the release, members will go to their respective plants Thursday. Each local union will set up meeting times to distribute the tentative agreement, and a vote will be held Sunday.

The agreement is a five-year labor contract covering 1,400 employees at the plants. The agreement also reportedly includes increased wages and benefits.

Some employees previously told FOX13 the company is greedy and needs to pay workers fair wages. Others said some employees died while working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kellogg’s includes a lineup of popular brands such as Apple Jacks cereal, Club crackers, Eggo waffles and Frosted Flakes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Living Wages#Local Union#Kellogg#The Kellogg Company#Bctgm Local Unions#Frosted Flakes
